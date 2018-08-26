Jordan Clarkson for 40 minutes? ‘I’m sure he’s ready to play,’ says Guiao

JAKARTA — In his debut game, Jordan Clarkson played as good as advertised, scoring 28 points in Rain or Shine-Pilipinas’ gallant effort against China.

With his team facing a do or die situation against South Korea to keep its hopes alive for the medal race, Clarkson is ready to do whatever it takes even to the point of playing no relief.

Yeng Guiao, who is used to handling imports who played 48 minutes before, is ready for a similar eventuality.

“Depende sa takbo ng laro, pero gusto ko napi-preserve siya, pero kung kailangan siya sa loob, alam naman niya yun. Everybody’s expecting something. Baka one of those also is if he has to play 40 minutes, I’m sure he’s ready to play 40 minutes,” Guiao told media on Sunday’s last training session before the Philippines plunges to action against Korea, whom it faces at 10 a.m. (11 a.m. in Manila).

Now that he’s been playing a full week along with the rest of the members of the squad, Guiao expects a more efficient Clarkson in their game against the Koreans.

The fiery mentor wants to see Clarkson acting more like a facilitator in getting his teammates more involved.

“I feel he’s better. He’s comfortable with his teammates. I feel he’s more comfortable with the international of play. He picks up really well, so yun nga tataas yung efficiency niya — from the China game to the Korea game. I think ang makikita natin dyan is better cohesion, better chemistry with his teammates. Better efficiency in terms of percentages,” said Guiao.

Clarkson played his first game in two months during the game against China and he suffered from cramps in the closing stages of the match.

Against South Korea, Clarkson’s conditioning won’t be much of a concern, according to Guiao.

“Nabigla lang siya kasi yung competitive basketball is different from practice. Syempre magbabatak ka, nung hinatak niya yung sarili niya, nag-cramps siya. But that’s nothing serious,” added Guiao.

Photo credit: Jordan Clarkson’s Facebook page

