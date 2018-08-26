CHASING KOREANS | Can PHL cagers slow down Ratliffe, gunners?

JAKARTA – Stopping Ricardo Ratliffe, South Korea’s naturalized player, may be the primary concern of Rain or Shine-Pilipinas heading to their no-tomorrow encounter on Monday, August 27, at 10 a.m.

But head coach Yeng Guiao devised a game plan, one that should require his players not to let up defending the Korean gunners from start to finish.

“We should continue chasing them and we need to chase them for 40 minutes,” Guiao told his players during a huddle right after their training session.

On Sunday, the team finally got a two-hour session at The Hawk Basketball at Espindo Center, about an hour drive from the Athletes Village and the members were treated to a free lunch shortly after.

Before buckling down to practice, the members of the coaching staff ran through several video clips of South Korea’s attack points and the Filipinos devised a defensive game plan in hope of stopping the Korean juggernaut that had given our previous basketball squads a series of heartaches.

Guiao was a victim of that, too, but decided not to get carried over by the rivalry against the Koreans.

“Ayaw ko rin kasing manggigil,” added Guiao. “Yes, masarap sa pakiramdam yung makabawi ka, pero mas gusto mo muna isipin yung task at hand. We just want to play it the right way, according to our game plan.”

Against the Koreans, Ratliffe is definitely the most consistent performer. He has averaged 23 points per game and 13 rebounds to lead his squad.

But Ratliffe, according to Guiao, gets half of his production from the offensive boards, which means our big men will need to do a better job boxing him out.

“I don’t care if you don’t get the rebound,” Guiao told his frontliners. “But make sure he doesn’t get the rebound as well. Meaning, you have to box him out first before going for the rebound. Keep him out of his comfort zone.”

As efficient as Ratliffe is in scoring and rebounding, he’s also become a good passer and was able to locate his open teammates and Guiao wants his team to make a conscious effort closing down on the Korean shooters.

One of the players who’s been making things happened for South Korea was Lee Seonghyun, a good shooting big man who does more than just scoring. Aside from averaging 11.6 points, Lee has been providing the dirty work.

“I think he’s the brains behind Korea’s execution. He’s been setting those flare screens to keep his teammates open,” added Guiao.

South Korea has yet to face a top tier team in the tournament and although they ran roughshod over their first three rivals, they’ve beaten teams that are not considered powerhouse squads. The Koreans demolished the Indonesians and also walloped Mongolia and Thailand.

The game against the Philippines will be the biggest test for the reigning Asian Games champion, but Guiao believes his troops are ready.

“Everything was taken up today (Sunday). The video and film viewing session was held before the practice, we took up everything. Kung mayroon mang adjustments, I think game time adjustments na yan depende sa gagawin ng kalaban,” said Guiao. “From the China game, it’s even, parehas na odds natin vs Korea. Wala naman kasing overwhelming size difference kasi sa kanila. Ang problema lang talaga natin yung three-point shooting nila and si Ratliffe. We’re hoping that the game plan we prepared is enough. Hindi natin malalaman yan hangga’t hindi natin nilalaro.”

————

Watch all three FOX Sports channels live on the FOX+ app. For more info on FOX+, click here or to start your free 30 day trial, download the FOX+ app.