Asian Games: Key players, numbers from PH-South Korea quarterfinals matchup

A long-time rival. An all-too-familiar foe. A ghost from the past.

Inevitably, the road to the podium for the Philippines in the 18th Asian Games basketball competition will have to go through South Korea.

A new chapter in the Philippines-Korea basketball rivalry is about to be written, this time in the 2018 Jakarta-Palembang Asian Games. In the quarterfinal phase slated on August 27, the Yeng Guiao-mentored national team takes on the Koreans — a foe that has caused a number of heartbreaks for the Philippine quintet in past tournaments.

With a 38-point average winning margin, Korea breezed through Mongolia, Thailand and host Indonesia in the preliminaries to top Group A. The Philippines, on the other hand, split its two Group D assignments – drubbing Kazakhstan by 37 points, but losing to China by just two after five days.

The tournament format calls for a knockout quarterfinal match between the top finisher from Group A against the number two seed from Group D. And as fate would have it, the Philippines would have to battle and survive South Korea once more for a shot at Asian Games gold.

Which players should fans watch for in this Philippines-Korea clash? Which statistics and trends would influence the game’s outcome? FOX Sports Philippines rolls out the names and the numbers:

PHILIPPINES

Christian Standhardinger

The Fil-German slotman has so far been a formidable post presence for the Rain or Shine-backed men’s national squad. Averaging 16.5 points and 6.5 rebounds per game, Standhardinger battled Kazakhstan’s and China’s big men in the preliminaries to emerge as the most consistent frontcourt player for the Philippines. In the pivotal quarterfinal match, Standhardinger tangles with Korea’s naturalized center Ricardo Ratliffe, a former import in the PBA for the Star Hotshots.

Stanley Pringle

Stanley Pringle took the Asian Games by storm in his national team debut against Kazakhstan. The shifty playmaker sizzled for 18 points against the Kazakhs in the group stages, leading the Philippines to a 96-59 victory. Despite a slow start against China, Pringle was instrumental in helping the nationals climb from a 12-point deficit to come a basket short in upsetting the Asian powerhouse. The Northport Batang Pier point guard tallied 14 points and four rebounds, but had five turnovers, in the narrow 82-80 loss to China.

Jordan Clarkson

After a whirlwind journey from getting the NBA approval to the actual trip from the US to Jakarta, Jordan Clarkson finally got the chance to wear the “Pilipinas” jersey in an international tournament. Against China, the Cleveland Cavaliers guard erupted for team-high 28 points on 5-of-13 shooting from the three-point line, along with four assists and eight rebounds. In the deciding frame, cramps got the better of Clarkson, missing out critical stretches in the end game. Still, Clarkson is expected to sustain his fiery form in the grind-out against Korea.

KOREA

Ricardo Ratliffe

Ricardo Ratliffe, Korea’s naturalized big man, has put in monster numbers through three games in the quadrennial meet. Known as a double-double performer in the PBA, the 6-foot-8 Ratliffe has been averaging 23.3 points and 13 rebounds per contest. In Korea’s preliminary round game against Indonesia, Ratliffe’s 30-point, 19-rebound performance guided the defending Asian Games gold medallists to a 104-65 blowout win over the host nation. The tallest player in the Korean roster, Ratliffe is expected to once again open shop in the shaded lane against the Filipino frontcourt that features Standhardinger, Beau Belga, JP Erram, Asi Taulava and Raymond Almazan.

Jeon Jun-beom

Korea’s second leading scorer behind Ratliffe is forward Jeon Jun-beom. Averaging 16.3 points per contest, Jeon is one of Korea’s deadly snipers from the three-point line. The 6-foot-4 wing man has been hitting 57% from beyond the arc in the on-going Asian Games.

Heo Il-young

Another three-point specialist for Korea is Heo Il-young, a 33-year old veteran and was one of the holdovers from the 2014 Asian Games squad which copped the gold medal. The 6-foot-5 small forward has been registering 13 markers per game built on 55% shooting from three-point territory.

KEY NUMBERS

Three-point shooting has long been the trademark of the South Korean national team, and this edition of the Asian Games is no exception. The Koreans have been phenomenal from the three-point line so far, hitting 44% of their shots. Jeon and Heo lead Korea’s band of three-point shooters, who are looking to eliminate the Philippines early in the knockout stages. Behind the hustle and versatility of Ratliffe, Korea is as efficient from the inside, shooting 61% within the two-point range. In addition, the Korean pride themselves with a system that puts premium on ball movement. Through three games, the Hur Jae-mentored squad has tallied 34 assists per contest — a testament to Korean’s disciplined style of play that results to efficient field goal shooting.

The Philippines has a slight edge in rebounding, logging 45.5 per game compared to the 42.7 of Korea. The Filipino squad has also been more careful with the leather, committing just 10 turnovers per game compared to the Koreans’ 12.7.

With their size and quickness advantage, the Philippines should try to pound the ball inside for higher percentage shots. On defense, their wing players have to shadow the Korean shooters who are all on the lookout for those three-point bombs.

Photo credits: 2018 Asian Games website

