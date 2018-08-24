Ryan Gregorio appointed as SBP Special Assistant to the President

In an official letter of appointment dated August 23, 2018, SBP (Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas Inc.) has appointed Mr. Paul Ryan Gregorio as Special Assistant to the President (SAP).

More known to the basketball fans as Coach Ryan Gregorio, he is a three-time PBA champion. He also works as an executive in Meralco and is currently helping out Rain or Shine – Pilipinas’ coaching staff headed by Yeng Guiao where he was delegated with the role as head scout before this breaking development.

The effectivity of his tenure as SAP is immediate as of the release of the letter.

Photo credit: PBA Talk Facebook Page

