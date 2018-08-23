Who should Guiao pick as our naturalized player in the upcoming FIBA Asia games?

IT is quite an unenviable task whenever it’s time to select certain players to play for our national team.

Conflicting schedules, player unavailability, and lack of preparation time have often plagued our program for quite some time and will continue to go on if changes aren’t made.

With Coach Yeng Guiao being tapped again for his coaching services, for sure he will bank on familiarity and fit as primary factors on who to select, as cited by former national team assistant coach and current MPBL commissioner Kenneth Duremdes.

They say that the best ability a player can have is availability, and that’s why the most logical choice on who to pick for the upcoming FIBA games against Iran and Qatar should be either Christian Standhardinger or Stanley Pringle instead of Jordan Clarkson or seasoned mainstay Andray Blatche.

Why not Clarkson or Blatche?

There’s no doubt that Clarkson and Blatche would change the playing dynamics for the Gilas squad. However, for the case of Clarkson, by the time Gilas will face Iran and Qatar, the Cleveland Cavaliers will be starting their training camp to get ready for the 2018-2019 NBA season, making him unavailable to play.

As for Blatche, questions about availability and his conditioning often arise whenever we need his services. And with him not getting any younger, it would be wiser long-term for us to lean on our local bigs, since we have a plethora of them compared to before and giving them more playing time would further boost their confidence.

A case for Stanley Pringle

With ball-handling maestro Terrence Romeo suspended thanks to him being part of the Bocaue melee, his former Batang Pier teammate Stanley Pringle will definitely fit seamlessly for the Guiao-mentored squad. He is no longer stranger to the international playing scene as he has already played with Christian Standhardinger in the FIBA 3×3 World Cup held a few months ago.

Boasting an explosive first step, add along to his proficient shot and play making, bringing in a guy like Pringle would further bolster our back court rotation much to our benefit since we rely mostly on speed and shooting against our opponents. Head coach Yeng Guiao even considered the thought since Fajardo is expected to be included in the team roster.

A case for Christian Standhardinger

Despite suffering from nagging knee injuries throughout this year, it seems that Standhardinger looks healthy enough given he’s played well so far in the 2018 Asian Games. With Andray Blatche unable to suit up as the country’s naturalized reinforcement last year in the 2017 FIBA Asia Cup, the Fil-German proved himself to be a much-valuable replacement. He also played in last year’s iteration of the SEA Games.

Tenacity and hustle are his calling cards whenever he hits the floor as he is not afraid to bang bodies down low against his much-taller counterparts. Despite his athleticism being relatively suspect, the former University of Hawaii standout is creative enough in finishing inside through nifty layups and could occasionally knock down a midrange jumper.

At the end of the day, it is still up for the coaching staff on who to select as Gilas’ naturalized player for the upcoming games against Iran and Qatar in particular. However, it is notable that the PBA and SBP are pulling out all the stops to provide for Guiao’s request and you couldn’t go wrong in choosing between Standhardinger and Pringle.

If you’d ask me, I would rather see Pringle bring the ball up every time Gilas is on offense, more than anything.

——

Watch all three FOX Sports channels live on the FOX+ app. For more info on FOX+, click here or to start your free 30 day trial, download the FOX+ app.