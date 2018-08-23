A victim of Korean curse, Jong Uichico wishes RoS-Pilipinas makes finals, wins gold

JAKARTA — Jong Uichico is not a member of the Rain or Shine-Pilipinas team, but he’s here in this Energy Capital of Asia to scout the Kazakhstan national squad, which the Philippine team is going to play in the second round of the FIBA Asia World Cup qualifier in November in Melbourne, Australia.

“They’re playing without (Anton) Ponomarev and one more guy I just can’t recall the name,” Uichico told FOX Sports Philippines in an exclusive interview. “Anton is a key player, standing almost seven feet tall, who can also shoot from the outside.”

According to Uichico, Kazakhstan remains to be the old rugged, physical team which could give the Philippines a tough time in the World Cup qualifier, but in the absence of Ponomarev, the Kazakhs didn’t have the inside presence as the Filipinos were able to guard their shooters on their way to a convincing win.

After two games in the Asian Games, the Rain or Shine-Pilipinas split its first two matches and the Filipinos had found themselves in a head on, do-or-die collision with old rival Korea in the quarterfinal round.

Uichico isn’t a stranger to Korea as he was among those victimized by the curse.

In 2002, he was coaching the Philippine men’s basketball team in the Busan Asian Games when a wayward triple by Lee Sangmin denied the Filipinos a chance to play China for the gold medal.

Uichico did not want to dwell on the painful incident that happened 16 years ago, but he wished the Pinoy cagers the best in the competition.

“I wish the team the best to go on to the finals and win it,” added Uichico.

