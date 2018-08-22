LOOK: ROS-PH treated to hearty Filipino lunch by OFW community in Jakarta

The Rain or Shine-Philippines representatives may have lost their bout against the formidable Chinese National team in the preliminary round of the 2018 Asian Games, but the loyal Filipino contingent in Jakarta made sure they could recuperate by letting them feast to their heart’s content.

Over a week since their arrival in Indonesia, head coach Yeng Guiao and his troops admitted that apart from their respective families, the group is terribly missing Filipino food.

“Masaya kaming lahat dahil yung pagkain sa Athlete’s Village e nakakaumay na. Masarap naman kaya lang syempre kapag araw-araw na..,” the fiery mentor admitted during a special lunch organized by the OFW’s of the Philippine Basketball Community (PBC) in Jakarta.

With Guiao giving the players a one-day break from their gruelling practice sessions, the Filipino delegates indulged on classic Pinoy dishes like lechon, liempo, and duinuguan, among others.

“Napakagandang gesture ng Philippine community natin dito sa Jakarta na mag-tender sila ng lunch para sa basketball team. Ang daming pagkain at ang sarap pa, tsaka ito talaga yung hinahanap na pagkain ng players natin at ng coaching staff,” Guiao added.

The Philippine team is expected to face the dangerous South Korea side in the knockout quarterfinals stage on August 27.

