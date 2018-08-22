Chris Tiu makes ultimate sacrifice to allow Jordan Clarkson to shine

JAKARTA — Chris Tiu was a college star the last time he played in the Asian Games in 2010, the same year Asi Taulava, one of the few players loaned to reinforce the amateur-laden squad, played in his last Asiad stint.

Call it coincidence, but they’re back playing different roles with the Rain or Shine-Pilipinas men’s basketball team being coached by Yeng Guiao.

For Tiu, being recalled to play for the national team after eight years was the least he expected. While players would play and need to shine in the PBA before earning a crack in the Philippine team, the veteran guard used to hone his skills more with the national squad program before moving up to the pros.

“Baliktad nga eh,” Tiu told FOX Sports Philippines. “When we entered the national team, we were so young. Ako pa yung team captain noon during that time.”

Tiu was part of the SMART-Gilas Pilipinas, an all-amateur squad that was put up and play on a full-time basis. These national team members are bound to play together for a period of three years in hope of qualifying for the 2012 Olympics.

He entered the league a year after that and was selected by the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters.

This year, when the Elasto Painters were given the right to represent the country, Tiu’s name was among those listed in the line up currently being coached by Yeng Guiao in the Asian Games.

A lot of things changed, according to Tiu — from skill level all the way to the quality of games.

But one thing is certain. China, Korea and Iran still field in the same competitive line up, much like they’ve been doing eight years ago.

“Even before, malalakas na rin talaga yung teams na pinadadala nila. They’ve been really preparing for competitions like this one, the Asian Games,” added Tiu.

Tiu is relishing his role even in small but valuable way.

Guiao shared the value of sacrifice Tiu made during their game against China as he was the only one not fielded in the game.

“What people don’t know was how big the sacrifice Chris Tiu made in the game,” said Guiao. “Much of the attention was focused on Jordan Clarkson and you don’t want to take those minutes from him because he was playing exceptionally well. There has to be some sacrifice to be made and Chris made the ultimate sacrifice. Tinatantya ko rin kung maipapasok ko pero dahil dikdikan talaga yung laban hindi ko na siya nagamit.”

“These are the heroes behind the scenes, players who make the ultimate sacrifice.”

