FIBA: SBP taps Yeng Guiao as Gilas coach vs. Iran, Qatar in World Cup Qualifiers

His stint with the national team in the 2018 Asian Games isn’t even over, but coach Yeng Guiao already has another job lined up for him.

Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) president Al Panlilio bared that Guiao will coach Gilas Pilipinas in the second round of the 2019 FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers on September.

Panlilio made the announcement during a practice session by the Philippines over at Jakarta, Indonesia.

Gilas Pilipinas will visit Iran in Tehran on September 13 and will play host to the Qataris on September 17.

Their home match, however, will be played behind closed doors as FIBA handed out a sanction for the men’s team’s brawl against Australia at the Philippine Arena last July 2.

Guiao’s appointment was due to head coach Chot Reyes’ one-game ban. Assistant coach Jong Uichico also won’t be able to man the sidelines after being served a three-game suspension.

Gabe Norwood, June Mar Fajardo and Baser Amer — the only three players who weren’t suspended by FIBA — could see action again for the Philippines in these two games.

