Yeng Guiao is the right coach for this Asiad’s national team, says Duremdes

FRESH from a win against the Kazakhs in Gilas’ first game in the 2018 Asian Games, Former PBA legend and now-MPBL commissioner Kenneth Duremdes sees Yeng Guiao as the right coach for this Asiad’s Gilas team.

Composed of mostly Rain or Shine players past or present, it is easy to see as to why the fiery mentor handpicked them in the first place. Familiarity and fit were key factors primarily because of the lack of preparation for the quadrennial event.

“Si Coach Yeng gusto nya yung mga players na nakaka-adapt kaagad sa sistema nya,” explained Kenneth Duremdes in an interview with FOX Sports PH.

Duremdes was an assistant for the Powerade-backed national team coaching staff who participated in the 2009 FIBA Asia Championship – which is also the last time Guiao called the shots for the Philippine team.

“Yung sistema ni Coach Yeng mabilis lang maka-adapt kung ikaw yung player. A big part of it is ‘yung wisdom and ‘yung kumpiyansa na binibigay niya sa kada player, ” said Duremdes. “He doesn’t limit your role depending on your position. Basta pag capable kang tumira sa outside at libre ka, titira ka dapat.”

That same philosophy implemented within the current team may be the reason as to why stalwarts like James Yap and Asi Taulava are more than thrilled to be reunited with the renowned coach in representing the Philippines.

With one win already in the books, Kenneth Duremdes is confident that this Gilas team would go very far and may raise some eyebrows in the tournament.

“Magaling talaga si Coach Yeng, especially sa on-the-fly adjustments. I am confident that they’ll all do well,” added Duremdes.

——

Watch all three FOX Sports channels live on the FOX+ app. For more info on FOX+, click here or to start your free 30 day trial, download the FOX+ app.