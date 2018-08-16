Guiao says Clarkson’s entrance a fitting way to make PHL Asiad campaign more dramatic

JAKARTA — Like a suspense film, NBA player Jordan Clarkson’s entry to the Rain or Shine-backed Philippine team added more drama and color to the already intriguing squad that was planned to be scrapped two weeks ago, but resurrected and is now making a media splash.

“Parang pelikula eh,” head coach Yeng Guiao told FOX Sports Philippines. “Jordan Clarkson’s inclusion in the national team was a fitting way to bolster our campaign in the Asian Games.”

The Cleveland Cavaliers guard arrived and made a dramatic entrance inside the GBK Basketball Stadium here in the latter part of the third period where the Filipinos were leading the Kazakhs. His entry inspired the Pinoy cagers more as they went home to win, 96-59.

Although Clarkson wasn’t able to play for the national team’s first game in the Asiad, Guiao and his troops will try to bring up to speed his progress as he joined the team’s practice late afternoon Thursday.

“Jordan Clarkson tried to catch up the game coming off a plane and that gave them a lot more motivation during the game,” said Guiao. “Just seeing him there and making the effort, was enough. Now, the next mission is China. We still have four days to fit in JC and try to give China a good challenge.”

“Gusto naming i-take advantage yung oras para pagdating ng China medyo kabisado na ni Jordan Clarkson yung sistema and patterns namin,” added Guiao. “You start from scratch and we hope you build up a positive relationship, not just with him, me but the whole team.”

