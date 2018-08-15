Jordan Clarkson gets green light to play, but won’t make it vs Kazakhstan

By Rey Joble

JAKARTA — Head coach Yeng Guiao is excited to be given the first crack of coaching Jordan Clarkson, who was given the green light to play by the NBA.

But Clarkson, who is playing for the Cleveland Cavaliers will not be able to see action against the Kazakhs.

“He’s not going to play against Kazakhstan,” Guiao told FOX Sports Philippines. “So we’ll be preparing him against China.”

Clarkson is expected to arrive 10 a.m.

The Rain or Shine-backed Philippine squad will play Kazakhstan 10 a.m. (11 a.m. in Manila).

