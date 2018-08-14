NBA revises decision, allows Jordan Clarkson to suit up for Asian Games

Looks like the basketball gods have answered our prayers.

After initially refusing to allow Jordan Clarkson to play for the Philippine National Team in the 2018 Asian Games, the National Basketball Association (NBA) changed its tune and finally gave clearance to the Cleveland Cavaliers guard.

In a statement on DZMM TeleRadyo on Tuesday, August 14, Asian Games chef de mission Richard Gomez delivered the good news and confirmed that the NBA has indeed had a change of heart after a last ditch effort by the country’s sports officials.

JUST IN. Jordan Clarkson, pinayagan na ng NBA na makalaro sa Asian Games, ayon kay Philippine Delegation to Asian Games Richard Gomez. pic.twitter.com/ayparBkfli — DZMM TeleRadyo (@DZMMTeleRadyo) August 14, 2018

TNT Katropa’s Don Trollano recently replaced Clarkson in the Gilastopainters’ 12-man line-up manned by head coach Yeng Guiao. It remains uncertain if he will once again relinquish his spot for the Fil-American guard.

The announcement comes after a series of public outcry by the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas and netizens on social media, who questioned why Chinese NBA players Zhou Qi (Houston Rockets) and Din Yanyuhang (Dallas Mavericks) were given permission despite the league’s initial rule.

The #LetJordanPlay online movement has become a trending topic on Twitter for the past week.

