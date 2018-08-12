By the numbers: Batang Gilas misses podium finish after falling to China

Batang Gilas settled for a fourth-place finish in the FIBA Under-18 Asian Championship after getting routed by China, 76-57, in the bronze medal game yesterday at Stadium 29 in Nonthaburi, Thailand.

A more cohesive Chinese side redeemed themselves after dropping their earlier match against the Filipinos, 63-73, in the group stages.

For the Philippines, the loss came a day after Australia handed them a 34-point beating.

AJ Edu (16 points) and Kai Sotto (14 points) both scored in double-figures to lead the team in the loss.

Despite losing back-to-back games in their final two matches, Batang Gilas will still see action in the 2019 FIBA Under-19 World Cup.

THE NUMBERS

14: Sotto and Edu were effective against China, but the three other starters — Dave Ildefonso, Dalph Panopio and Xyrus Torres — combined for just 14 points. Torres was scoreless in seven minutes.

7: The Philippines had a total of only seven assists in the game. China’s Jie Xu had that total alone as the Chinese tallied 20 dimes for the game.

4: China cut down Batang Gilas to size and won the battle of the boards by a small margin, 41-37.

3: Sotto (two treys) and Edu (one) combined to hit three of the Philippines five threes in the game. They recorded a 5-of-18 shooting clip from that area.

52.4: The third placers shot 52.4 percent from inside the arc to overwhelm the Filipinos, who shot just 35.6 percent from the field throughout the game.

23: This was China’s biggest lead of the game, which they erected during halftime (43-20).

