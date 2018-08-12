Jordan Clarkson can’t play in Asiad – NBA

It’s official: Jordan Clarkson’s debut for the Philippines will have to wait — for now.

The NBA did not clear the Cleveland Cavaliers guard for action since the Asian Games is not part of official competitions that the league’s players can play on as agreed upon with FIBA, per spokesperson Tim Frank.

“The NBA’s agreement with FIBA stipulates that NBA players can participate in the Olympics, FIBA Basketball World Cup, Continental Cup competitions, and associated qualifying tournaments. Because the Asian Games are not one of those competitions, NBA players are unable to participate,” Frank explained in a statement posted on ABS-CBN Sports’ Twitter account.

Clarkson, however, is allowed to play in the FIBA World Cup Qualifiers.

“In accordance with the NBA’s agreement with FIBA, Jordan is welcome to represent the Philippines in the agreed-upon competitions,” Frank continued.

Coach Yeng Guiao The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) originally reserved a spot for the 24-year-old Filipino-American in final 12-man lineup, and were reportedly given the go signal by the Indonesian Asian Games Organizing Committee.

The squad will instead have to troop to Indonesia with Rain or Shine’s Gabe Norwood, Chris Tiu, Raymond Almazan, Maverick Ahanmisi, Beau Belga, and James Yap; NorthPort’s Stanley Pringle; Magnolia’s Paul Lee; San Miguel’s Christian Standhardinger; Blackwater’s JP Erram; and NLEX’s Asi Taulava.

TNT KaTropa’s Don Trollano, who had to give his spot to Clarkson, will rejoin the team.

