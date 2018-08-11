SBP chief lauds Batang Gilas’ efforts

THE Batang Gilas U-18 team will have to settle for a fourth place finish after losing against China in the bronze medal tiff with a score of 76-57.

While it may be an abrupt end to their campaign, their efforts have earned for themselves a much-coveted spot for the FIBA World Cup next year, and Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) head honcho Al Panlilio couldn’t be any more proud for the young squad.

“I am very proud of the Batang Gilas for making it to the U-19 World Cup to be held next year,” said Panlilio. “We would have wanted to win the Bronze, but we fell short. The boys tried their best.”

The future is definitely bright for the national team and with the focus headed to forming a long-term sustainable grassroots program, Filipino fans for sure would be very excited to see the program’s growth, starting with stalwarts like Dave Ildefonso, Dalph Panopio, AJ Edu, and Kai Sotto.

“This is just the start of the journey for these young men as we prepare to be better for the upcoming U-19 World Cup,” added Panlilio.

——

