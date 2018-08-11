Guiao includes Clarkson in final 12-man Asiad lineup

Jordan Clarkson has a spot reserved for him in coach Yeng Guiao’s final 12-man lineup for the 2018 Asian Games in Indonesia.

This was despite the fact that the NBA hasn’t given the green light for the Cleveland Cavaliers guard to play for the Philippines.

“We put Jordan there since we want to make sure there’s a slot for him. We’re still working on the requirements and the procedures and the permits,” Guiao told reporters during a Smart-backed practice on Friday at the Meralco Gym.

“SBP officials and other concerned people are working hard to try and get him to play for the team.”

If Clarkson gets his release, he could be seeing action alongside Rain or Shine’s Gabe Norwood, Chris Tiu, Raymond Almazan, Maverick Ahanmisi, Beau Belga and James Yap; NorthPort’s Stanley Pringle; San Miguel’s Christian Standhardinger; Magnolia’s Paul Lee; Blackwater’s JP Erram; and NLEX’s Asi Taulava.

“So far wala pang maliwanag, but nilagay na namin siya sa lineup just to make sure if all those requirements are complied with, he has a slot in the team,” Guiao explained.

Cut from the 14-man pool bared last week are Gilas cadets Ricci Rivero and Kobe Paras.

TNT’s Don Trollano also won’t be suiting up for the squad to make way for Clarkson.

“[He] had to sacrifice his slot,” Guiao said. “There has to be a slot for Jordan Clarkson just in case he’s available.”

