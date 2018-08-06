Ex-Batang Gilas coach Mike Oliver joins Guiao’s coaching staff in Asian Games

It looks like the Philippine contingent to the 2018 Asian Games will have to reserve another seat.

Former Batang Gilas head coach Mike Oliver is set to join Yeng Guiao and the Rain or Shine-led squad that will compete in the Indonesia, as confirmed by franchise owner Raymond Yu.

Oliver will be joining the team’s practice tonight.

“I feel great joining the coaching staff of head coach Yeng Guiao,” Oliver told FOX Sports Philippines. “Learning from one of the best coaches in Philippine basketball is great exposure.”

His last stint with the youth national team came last July, where he steered Batang Gilas to a 13th place finish — its best ever finish — in the FIBA Under-17 World Championship in Argentina.

The team won its last game against New Zealand in dominating fashion, 73-51.

————

Watch all three FOX Sports channels live on the FOX+ app. For more info on FOX+, click here or to start your free 30 day trial, download the FOX+ app.