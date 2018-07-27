Gilas sanctions do not carry over Asian Games, says Al Francis Chua

PBA governor for Ginebra San Miguel Al Francis Chua fired back at the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas’ (SBP) claims that they pulled out of the upcoming Asian Games due to the inability to come up with a competitive roster.

A Yeng Guiao-mentored Rain or Shine team was supposed to represent the country in Jakarta and Palembang on August 18, along with some players from other PBA teams and members of Gilas Cadets.

Speaking during a press conference led by PBA commissioner Willie Marcial, Chua clarified that the league still has “all out support” for the tournament and said that they were also blindsided by SBP’s sudden decision.

“I even told Mr. Raymond Yu (ROS owner) if ever he’s gonna push through the only problem na maface niya is wala siyang naturalized. If ever hihiramin niya si Blatch, pwede,” he said.

“They’re suspended sa window but they can place sa Asian Games. Actually Talk N’ Text can represent. Actually the whole team of Gilas can play. Pwede sila. Hindi sila suspended, hindi covered (ng sanctions),” he added.

The men’s national basketball team, of course, are currently facing suspensions from sports governing body FIBA for its involvement in the now infamous Gilas-Australia ‘basketbrawl’.

“They’re qualified to play in the Asian Games. The big question is, why not? Let them play. The whole team of Gilas palaruin natin. Baka siguro nahihiya tayo, or natatakot tayo na baka magalit ang FIBA. Pero actually wala sa rules yun e. They can. For sure competitive yun, kung gusto lang ni Chot. Kasi sabi niya ayaw niyang sumali dun di ba?” Chua continued.

The outspoken official also touched on the issue regarding the SMC brass’ supposed unwillingness to loan its key players for international competetions.

“Kase sinasabi nila ang San Miguel, di nagpapahiram. Pinaglaro nga namin si Christian (Standhardinger) sa 3×3, ayun pilay. Di namin magamit.” he said, referring to the Fil-German’s stint in the FIBA 3×3 World Cup last June.

