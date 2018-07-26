GlobalPort agrees to lend Stanley Pringle for RoS-backed Asiad team

HERE’S some good news for the Rain or Shine-backed national team competing for the Asian Games: GlobalPort has agreed to loan explosive guard Stanley Pringle and join the team to be handled by Yeng Guiao.

No less than team owner Mikee Romero confirmed the news to FOX Sports Philippines.

“Yes, no problem. We will lend Stanley Pringle or whoever in our roster for the Philippine team,” wrote Romero in an online interview. “Bilib ako kay Coach Yeng mag-coach. Magaling at maayos siyang humawak.”

Pringle, a versatile guard, represented the country in the recent FIBA World Cup 3 x 3 competitions.

“This is great news. At least mayroon na tayong matinding point guard who’s going to join us for our Asian Games team,” Guiao said in a telephone interview.

Guiao is hoping they could also get Paul Lee to team up with Pringle to give the team stability in the backcourt. The veteran mentor is also targeting 6-foot-8 Blackwater center JP Erram.

“May board meeting today sa PBA and they will roll out who will be the possible players we can chose from,” added Guiao.

