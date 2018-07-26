‘PANAKIP BUTAS’ | Yeng open to get pointers from Chot

A PINCH-HITTER.

That’s how Yeng Guiao describes his role for the Rain or Shine-backed national team competing in the coming Asian Games this third week of August in Indonesia and given the situation where our Philippine squad is pressed for time and still looking for players who would shore up the bulk of the quintet, the multi-titled PBA mentor is open to getting pointers from people who knew better.

And that includes getting a few from his long-time rival and suspended Gilas Pilipinas coach Chot Reyes.

“Of course. He knows better than I am when it comes to international games,” Guiao told FOX Sports. “Alam mo naman, panakip butas lang tayo. After Chot’s suspension, balik naman na sa kanya itong national team with the Gilas players.”

Guiao and Reyes are long-time coaching rivals and met in several heated confrontations inside the playing court. But both had shared mutual admiration to one another.

Now that he’s in the MVP Group of Companies as head coach and general manager of the NLEX Road Warriors, Guiao won’t hesitate reaching out to get something from Reyes, a long-time coach of Gilas Pilipinas, who is still serving his suspension from FIBA-sanctioned events after his team figured in a free-for-all incident against the visiting Australian team early this month.

“Chot is the right guy to handle the national team and it just so happened that he’s suspended. But Chot made a career coaching in the international competitions. It wouldn’t do harm if I pick something from him, especially now at this challenging times where we’re pressed for time and still searching for some players,” added Guiao.

Guiao will be coaching the national squad for the first time since he last handled Powerade Pilipinas in the 2009 FIBA Asia Championship.

Two of his players who played for him nine years ago are playing with the Elasto Painters – James Yap and Gabe Norwood – and Guiao is excited at the prospect of calling the shots anew in a major international competition while being reunited with his old players.