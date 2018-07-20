Australian Boomers express displeasure over FIBA suspensions

Sports governing body FIBA recently handed out the sanctions for the Australian National Team and Gilas Pilipinas, who figured in an ugly skirmish during the World Cup Asian Qualifiers earlier this month.

As anticipated, the Philippine squad received bulk of the penalties, with 10 players and two coaches receiving temporary bans, while three players from Australia were also reprimanded as well.

The primary instigator of the brawl, Daniel Kickert, received a six-game suspension, followed by Thon Maker (3 games) and Chris Goulding (1).

Some of the Boomers expressed their dismay towards the verdict handed by FIBA, led by the outspoken Andrew Bogut, who was not with the team during the fracas.

“If you are confused and shocked and what not with the penalties handed out in this FIBA brawl, check where the 2023 World Cup is. Case clo$ed,” the 1-time NBA champion wrote on his Twitter account.

If you are confused and shocked and what not with the penalties handed out in this FIBA brawl, check where the 2023 World Cup is. Case clo$ed! — Andrew Bogut (@andrewbogut) July 19, 2018

Meanwhile, the Milwaukee Bucks’ young center, Maker, also disagreed with the governing body’s sanction, and insisted that his actions were caused by the arena security’s failure to pacify the situation.

“I tried to break-up a conflict, but without security things quickly devolved into a very dangerous situation where I needed to act to protect my teammates and myself from imminent harm,” he wrote in a lengthy post.

One of the most prominent figures of brawl, Goulding, chose to remain mum about his one-game ban. His agent Daniel Moldovan, however, condemned the decision.

“I am extremely disappointed in the ruling handed down by Fiba,” Moldovan wrote. “Chris Goulding neither provoked or retaliated to a vicious mob assault and has been suspended by Fiba. This is quite simply a disgrace.”

The enraged agent also questioned why Gilas assistant coach Jong Uichico received a light sentence and even threatened to pursue legal action.

“What message is Fiba sending to children all over the world when a violent and non-sensical act such as this is given nothing more than a slap on the wrist? Coach Uichico should never be allowed to coach a Fiba-sanctioned game ever again,” he added.

(Photo by Michael Dodge/Getty Images)

——

Watch all three FOX Sports channels live on the FOX+ app. For more info on FOX+, click here or to start your free 30 day trial, download the FOX+ app.