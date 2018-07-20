Rain or Shine owner confirms offer to play for Asiad, but wants Yeng Guiao to coach

RAYMOND Yu, team owner of the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters confirmed receiving offer to put up a team that will represent the country for the basketball event in the coming Asian Games in Jakarta and Palembang, but asked the PBA and the SBP that they need a little time to think about it.

With the quadrennial meet about to begin less than a month from now, Yu and co. had to make a decision.

“We’re interested to represent the country. After all, it’s a call of duty,” Yu told FOX Sports Philippines in a telephone interview. “But we want to go there just to compete. We want to go there and make sure that we’ll put up the best team we can build and go for the medal.”

“We really have to sit down to talk about this and plan on short time given to us.”

Yu was offered by PBA commissioner Willie Marcial on the possibility of putting up a team and represent the country’s men’s basketball team to the Asian Games at the height of the suspension given to the players and coaches of Gilas Pilipinas, who got involved in a brawl with the Australian team during the FIBA Asia Cup qualifier for the World Cup early this month.

Previously, the SBP and the PBA had agreed to send the Talk N Text team to the Asian Games, but following the suspension on four players from Gilas who are also part of the Ka Tropa – Jayson Castro, Terrence Romeo, Troy Rosario and Roger Pogoy —, the pro league had offered the task to the Elasto Painters.

Rain or Shine has been a staunch supporter of the national team program as it loaned its players to Gilas Pilipinas beginning the 2013 FIBA Asia Championship. Players like Gabe Norwood, Beau Belga, Raymond Almazan and even their former players like Paul Lee and Jeff Chan, saw action one time or another to play in major tournaments or serve as practice player.

Yu is not turning his back on serving the flag and country, but is careful on how to deal with it.

“We also have to remember that none among our coaching staff has the experience coaching in the international competitions. So if ever we’ll be sending a team there, we might tap a coach who has an international experience and closest I could think of is our former coach, Yeng Guiao,” said Yu.

Bringing Guiao on board, if ever Rain or Shine sends its key players and be beefed up by several other players from the PBA, is a logical thing to do, according to Yu.

“That’s because he’s no stranger to the team’s system. He knows a lot of the players and he has an international experience, having coached the national team before. Even James Yap used to play with Coach Yeng before with the team in Tianjin,” added Yu.

