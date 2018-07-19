Ten Gilas players, coaches Reyes and Uichico suspended by FIBA for brawl with Boomers

The FIBA Disciplinary Panel has decided to suspend Gilas Pilipinas head coach Chot Reyes, assistant coach Joseph Uichico, and ten national team players due to their part in the brawl that broke out during their FIBA World Cup qualifier match early this month at the Philippine Arena in Bocaue, Bulacan.

For inciting unsportsmanlike behavior, Reyes is suspended for one game and is asked to pay a disciplinary fine of 10,000 Swiss Francs (about PHP 535,000). Uichico, on the other hand, is handed a three-game suspension for directly assaulting an Australian player.

Meanwhile, the following Gilas players were given the following suspensions:

Calvin Abueva – six-game suspension (due to involvement in a previous incident of unsportsmanlike behavior) Roger Pogoy, Carl Bryan Cruz, and Jio Jalalon – five-game suspension each Terrence Romeo, Jayson Castro, Andray Blatche, and Troy Rosario – three-game suspension each Japeth Aguilar and Matthew Wright – one-game suspension each

Worst, the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas will also be sanctioned for the unsportmanlike behavior of its members and of the public. The FIBA ruling states that the Philippines will have to play its next home game behind closed doors. Also, a ban for two additional home games will be subject to a three-year probationary period. As part of the sanction, the SBP must also pay a disciplinary fine of 250,000 Swiss francs (over PHP 13.3 million).

On the other hand, the Australian Boomers were not out of the woods as Daniel Kickert got a five-game suspension. Meanwhile, Thon Maker and Chris Goulding got suspensions of three games and one game, respectively. Basketball Australia will also have to pay 100,000 Swiss Francs (over PHP 5.3 million) due to the unsportmanlike behavior of their players and tampering of equipment due to the removal of the floor decals during practice a day before the game.

FIBA has also suspended the officiating crew of the said game and will not be considered to call any international competition organized or recognized by the governing body for one year. The money collected from the fines will be used for “Basketball for Good” social program by the International Basketball Foundation (IBF).

