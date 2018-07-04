Pingris apologizes for ‘inappropriate’ post-brawl selfie

Former Gilas Pilipinas forward Marc Pingris followed the footsteps of other national team members who have expressed their regrets over their involvement in the FIBA World Cup-Asian Qualifiers brawl.

Although he was not part of the ugly skirmish which resulted into 13 on-court player ejections between the Gilas Pilipinas and the Australian Boomers, Pingris received flak on social media for urging the Gilas squad to post for a selfie shortly after the mayhem took place.

“I sincerely apologize to everyone who were affected by the selfie that I took during the break of the Gilas Pilipinas vs. Australia game. While I honestly meant no disrespect to anyone, I realized that the timing was inappropriate,” the Magnolia Hotshots forward posted on Instagram.

“The unfortunate incident has taught me a valuable life lesson, particularly on the need to be circumspect in such situations. Will do my best to conduct myself better especially in my support of the Gilas Pilipinas National Team.”

The photo in question was initially uploaded on Pingris’ Instagram stories, but was quickly taken down. Multiple prominent personalities — particularly the international media — lambasted the entire Filipino squad, claiming that the defiant pictorial was utterly “insensitive” and “distasteful”.

Blokes taking a team selfie after all that. Down 31. Yep. They really just took a team selfie. — Andrew Bogut (@andrewbogut) July 2, 2018

In an earlier interview, Gilas head coach Chot Reyes admitted that he would have stopped Pingris from taking the selfie, if only he saw it happening at the time.

——

Watch all three FOX Sports channels live on the FOX+ app. For more info on FOX+, click here or to start your free 30 day trial, download the FOX+ app.