FIBA: SBP apologizes to fans, basketball community after on-court melee

Almost a day after the Australian basketball federation apologized for their team’s role in the on-court brawl with the Philippine men’s basketball team, the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) also issued a statement.

Nine players from Gilas Pilipinas were ejected, leaving June Mar Fajardo, Gabe Norwood and Baser Amer to go head-to-head with a five-man Australian unit.

The hosts lost by default, 53-89.

“[SBP] apologizes to Filipino basketball fans and to the basketball community for the incident that occurred during last night’s game. As hosts, we regret having breached the bounds of traditional Filipino hospitality. As the national team representing the flag and country, we likewise extend our apologies to the Filipino people,” the statement read.

“Violence has no place in sports,” it continued.

FIBA is still investigating the incident and has not handed out sanctions or suspensions as of writing.

Gilas Pilipinas will still move on to the second round with Australia and are pooled with Iran, Kazakhstan, Japan and Qatar in Group F.

—–

Watch all three FOX Sports channels live on the FOX+ app. For more info on FOX+, click here or to start your free 30 day trial, download the FOX+ app.