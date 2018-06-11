BOCAUE – Now that’s a way to go out.

Gilas Pilipinas unfurled a barrage of two-pointers against Russia to book a 19-11 victory and end their FIBA 3×3 World Cup run on a positive note.

After being held to just three points in a heartbreaking loss to Canada earlier, Stanley Pringle came out firing by logging six of the Philippines’ first eight points to finish with a team-high nine markers.

Pringle and Troy Rosario unleashed 10 unanswered points – all coming from two-point range – to open up a 14-3 gap midway through the game.

A Pogoy two from the left corner extended the lead to 16-4 a minute later.

Rosario also chipped in seven markers.

The Philippines finished their campaign with a 2-2 mark and just narrowly missed out on a quarterfinals spot. Canada and Mongolia will advance.

—–

Watch all three FOX Sports channels live on the FOX+ app. For more info on FOX+, click here or to start your free 30 day trial, download the FOX+ app.