BOCAUE – Canada’s Michael Linklater scored on a layup in the game’s dying seconds as Canada escaped the Philippines, 20-19, to send the Filipinos out of the FIBA 3×3 World Cup on Monday.

Roger Pogoy caught fire and paced the Philippines with 10 points, including six straight points to overhaul a Gilas deficit which saw them fall behind by as much as seven.

The Philippines were down by three, 12-15, before Pogoy scored two straight two-pointers to tie the game at 16.

Canada’s penalty situation then sent the TNT KaTropa guard to the line, where he drained both free throws to give Pinoys an 18-16 cushion.

But Jermaine Bucknor hit a bucket with under a minute left and they forced Stanley Pringle to a shot-clock violation to keep them within striking distance.

A Linklater two momentarily put the Canadians up by one before Christian Stanhardinger muscled his way to the rack to even things up by 19.

Linklater then drove to the lane and scored the game-winning layup over the outstretched arms of Standhardinger.

Pogoy threw up a desperation two on the right side in the ensuing possession, but missed his mark as time expired.

Standhardinger chipped in four points, while Pringle added three.

“This one’s on me. I’m really sorry,” Pringle said.

The loss meant that the Philippines has lost its shot at making the quarterfinals. Canada, which now holds a 3-0 win-loss card, and Mongolia, which eked out a 21-18 come-from-behind win over Russia earlier, will advance out of Pool C.

“We’re sorry, but we’re go out and try to win the last game for these people,” head coach Ronnie Magsanoc said.

Gilas will try to salvage one last victory later against Russia at 7pm.

—–

Watch all three FOX Sports channels live on the FOX+ app. For more info on FOX+, click here or to start your free 30 day trial, download the FOX+ app.