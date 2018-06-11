The sport of basketball transcends race, gender and religion.

In the on-going FIBA 3×3 World Cup here in the Philippines, a female squad from Iran sported hijabs – a veil worn by Muslim women – while seeing action in the halfcourt.

True to their faith, the Iranian women’s 3×3 team wore the hijab with pride and salvaged their first and only victory of the annual tournament held this year at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan. Iran defeated Andorra, 21-12, to close out their World Cup campaign on a winning note.

Banned for years by basketball’s world governing body over safety issues, the hijab – along with other headgears worn by players from Islamic nations – was finally allowed by FIBA to be used on court after its 2017 Mid-term Congress. Provisions were set by FIBA to permit the use of veils, turbans and the like in international competitions.

Iran may have failed to enter the quarterfinal rounds, but the ladies were just as proud to finally showcase their skills on court while still practicing their Muslim faith.

Saiedeh Elli, who topscored for Iran against Andorra with 11 points, related how honoured the team was to represent their Muslim faith on court. “This is the first time in the World Cup for Iran’s women’s team. This is our first win with this hijab on,” said the 32-year old Elli.

It was just the second international competition for the Iranian team after last year’s Asia Cup in China. Despite the early exit, the Iranians would be bringing home valuable lessons from their World Cup stint.

Kimiya Yazdian Tehrani, Iran’s youngest player at 21 years old, chimed in on the unique experience. “It’s a good experience for Iranian girls that we played with hijabs on and we are the first team in the world,” said Tehrani.

Overall, the team was thankful for the chance to share the halfcourt with the best 3X3 teams in the world. According to Elli, “I am so happy because every team here are all kind with us. The people from the Philippines are nice and we had a nice experience in this tournament.”

