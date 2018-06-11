BOCAUE – Even after ending their FIBA 3×3 World Cup campaign without a win, Perlas Pilipinas will still take this moral victory over anything any day of the week.

After dropping their first two assignments, including a close 10-12 call versus Germany, the squad put up a whale of a fight on Day 3 of the tournament by nearly putting Spain’s hopes of booking a quarterfinals slot in jeopardy before making Hungary sweat in the final game.

“I just wanna say I’m proud of the girls for the effort, for the hard work that they did for the past three days,” head coach Pat Aquino said. “You could see that we could be side-by-side with the other international teams.”

And indeed they were, as the team’s competitive and feisty nature kept the games from being one-sided blowouts.

The team was even on top for stretches of Day 3, erecting imposing leads before eventually getting into foul trouble and losing momentum.

“Sa apat na games namin, iba-iba yung laro namin. Unpredictable kami, ‘di nila alam kung ano ‘yung ipapakita namin at kung sino ‘yung gagawa sa’min,” Jack Animam said.

Continuity will now be the goal for the squad, as they’re hoping for more opportunities ahead of them.

Included in their wish list are more international tournaments and, of course, a women’s pro league here in the Philippines.

They’ll also be looking at a one-year preparation for the next FIBA 3×3 and SEABA tournaments.

“We’re hoping na baka mapansin kami ngayon and there’s still a chance na baka ihabol kami sa Asian Games,” Aquino said. “These girls are really working hard for it. Alam ko may ibubuga pa at maibibigay pa kami sa bansa natin na recognition from around the world.”

Time will only tell how much more we’ll be seeing Perlas Pilipinas in the future. But as far as the team and its coaches know, their relative success in the World Cup should be a good indication that better things are coming.

“It’s starts something big sana for us in the future. Maybe this is the spark for women’s basketball in the coming years and I’m hoping na sana masuportahan kami,” he said.

“We’ll never know, but this is an eye-opener.”

