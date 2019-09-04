LIVE: FIBA World Cup – Gilas Pilipinas vs Angola live stream updates, score and results

After two punishing defeats against Italy and Serbia, Gilas Pilipinas’ hopes of entering the next round of the 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup is now completely out of reach.

READ — Same issues plague Gilas Pilipinas in disheartening defeat to Serbia

But before the team drops to the 17th-32nd classification phase of the tournament, the Philippines will have a chance to close out the group stage on a winning note, as they take on Angola today at 3:30 pm (Philippine time).

The African team has also been relegated to the classification stage after getting decimated by the two European powerhouse nations in their first two matches in Group D. Although not as established as the Italians and the Serbians in the world stage, Angola has been a consistent dominant force in African basketball.

The team is bannered by the steady play of 6’4 guard Carlos Morais, while Yanick Moreira and Paulo Leonel have also impressed so far in the tournament.

RELATED — Standing in Gilas Pilipinas’ way: Angola won’t be a walk in the park

Gilas, on the other hand, is still seeking for a better performance from Andray Blatche, who has mightily struggled in the team’s last two contests. World Cup neophyte CJ Perez has been the lone bright spot for the Yeng Guiao-mentored team, and he will look to continue the same impressive performance against the Angolans.

READ — Grading Gilas players’ performance vs Serbia

FOX Sports Philippines provides you with the play-by-play updates of the highly anticipated Philippines vs Angola match-up.