LIVE: FIBA World Cup – Gilas Pilipinas vs Serbia live stream updates, score and results

It’s time for David to finally meet Goliath.

After getting blown out by the Italians in the opener of the 2019 FIBA World Cup tournament in Foshan, China, Gilas Pilipinas will look to put up a much better performance this time around against the number two ranked team in the world Serbia tonight at 7pm (Philippine time) at the Foshan International Sports & Cultural Arena.

The Yeng Guiao-mentored squad certainly failed to live up to expectations in their first game, as they got outplayed, outmatched, and outclassed for the entire 40 minutes en route to a demoralizing 108-62 defeat.

Naturalized center Andray Blatche had a rough going against the Azzuris, while youngsters CJ Perez and Robert Bolick impressed despite the losing effort.

Serbia, meanwhile, came out with flying colors in their first match as they easily dispatched the Angola side, 105-59. Boban Bogdanovic led the Serbians with 24 markers, while Nikola Jokic displayed his all-around game with 14 points, five rebounds, and six dimes.

FOX Sports Philippines provides you with the play-by-play updates of the highly anticipated Philippines vs Serbia match-up.