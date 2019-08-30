FIBA World Cup: Gilas Pilipinas vs Italy live stream, when and where to watch, time, score, updates

The time has come for Gilas Pilipinas to once again carry the flag in the world stage.

The Philippine national men’s basketball team are currently in Foshan, China to participate in the prestigious 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup. The Philippines is bracketed in Group D, where they will tussle against Italy, Serbia, and Angola in the group phase of the tournament.

Gilas will be challenged early on, as only the top two squads will advance to the second round, while the bottom two will drop to the 17-32nd Classification stage.

After testing their might against several formidable teams in exhibition matches in Guadalajara, Spain and Manila, coach Yeng Guiao assembled his final 12 which includes Andray Blatche, Gabe Norwood, June Mar Fajardo, RR Pogoy, Troy Rosario, Japeth Aguilar, Paul Lee, Kiefer Ravena, Robert Bolick, CJ Perez, Raymond Almazan, and Mark Barroca.

When and were to watch it:

Gilas’ quest begins on Saturday, August 31, when they try to begin the tournament on a winning note against the formidable Italians at 7:30 pm (Philippine time). They will plunge right back to action on Monday, September 2, against the number two ranked Serbian national team also at 7:30 pm.

The Philippines will have a day to rest before they close the group stage against African powerhouse Angola on Wednesday, September 4, at 3:30 pm.

All games will be broadcasted live on ESPN 5 and will be available for stream on their website and Facebook page.

The live feed will also be available on FIBA’s official Youtube channel. Follow FOX Sports Philippines’ live blog of the game for real-time updates of the live action.

Full list of participating countries:

The competitors are bracketed into eight groups composing of four teams each. A total of 32 nations will vie for the top spot, with five teams coming from Africa, eight from Asia and Oceania, twelve from Europe, and seven from Americas.

Group A: Ivory Coast, Poland, Venezuela, China

Group B: Russia, Argentina, South Korea, Nigeria

Group C: Spain, Iran, Puerto Rico, Tunisia

Group D: Angola, Serbia, Italy, Philippines

Group E: Turkey, Czech Republic, United States, Japan

Group F: Greece, New Zealand, Brazil, Montenegro

Group G: Dominican Republic, France, Germany, Jordan

Group H: Canada, Senegal, Lithuania, Australia