FIBA World Cup: What has to work for Gilas Pilipinas in Group D?

Gilas Pilipinas is set to play in the upcoming World Cup in China, and they’ll have their work cut out for them as they face Serbia, Italy and Angola in Group D.

While coming in as heavy underdogs, games are yet to be played. Thankfully, the Yeng Guiao-mentored team will have ample time to prepare, especially with the full support of the SBP and PBA.

Today, FOX Sports Philippines takes a look on some key performance indicators that Gilas would have to work on in order to have a chance in going far in the World Cup.

Consistent three-point shooting

With the way the game is played today, especially in the international level, consistency in three-point shooting often spells the difference between winning and losing.

In the recently-concluded Asian Qualifiers, Gilas ended the tourney with an okay 31.2-percent from outside while Italy, Serbia, and Angola finished with percentages of 37.6, 35.6, and 29.3 respectively. With a boatload of shooters at his disposal, head coach Yeng Guiao would have the daunting task of maximizing these players in order to keep up with some of the world’s best.

Getting more boards

Perhaps this is probably one of the most overlooked aspects for the Philippines since the team is not really known for its height and heft over the years. But now with the presence of June Mar Fajardo, Japeth Aguilar, and Andray Blatche, the team has improved mightily on that regard.

Comparing their counterparts in Group D, Gilas Pilipinas looks to hold the edge as they have tallied an average of 40.3 rebounds per game, albeit in the Asian Qualifiers. Angola, Italy, and Serbia ended up with norms of 38.9, 37.0, and 36.5, respectively. However, the team will have its hands full in imposing their physicality against much better competition. But as long as the roster is healthy, it’s fair to say that Gilas can keep up against the best of them on that regard.

Cutting down on fouls

While the FIBA game allows more physicality nowadays, adjusting to how fouls are called will also be the key for Gilas’ success as minimizing those would give fewer chances for their opponents to score.

Which is why it was a bit alarming when Philippines topped the list in the Asian Qualifiers with around 22.3 fouls per game while Angola, Italy, and Serbia averaged 21.5, 21.3, and 20.9 respectively. The Philippines would have to hasten their adjustment to the calls via FIBA rules but overall, with the national squad’s improved length and chemistry, for sure the transition will be seamless just in time for the World Cup.

