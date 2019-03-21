SEA games basketball back to MOA Arena, thanks to joint efforts by POC, SBP, PHISGOC

The 30th Southeast Asian Games to be hosted by the Philippines is still nine months away, but has already faced its fair share of potential roadblocks.

Events of this magnitude are usually held inside world class sports amenities like the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City, but difficulty in booking the stadium has reportedly forced PH officials to move the basketball events to the much smaller Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan.

The development certainly did not sit well with the masses, particularly due to the replacement’s seating capacity. The Filoil Flying V Centre could only accommodate 5,500 people, contrary to MOA Arena’s 20,000.

Hearing the pleas of many, the Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) President Ricky Vargas, Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) President Al Panlilio and Philippine SEA Games Organizing Committee (PHISCOG) Chief Operating Officer Tats Suzara met in Hongkong last weekend to lay out plans to bring basketball back to the MOA Arena, as initially planned.

“We heard the voices of our people. We were also made aware that some sectors have started to put the blame on certain agencies without really understanding the complexities of the situation”, Panlilio shared. “The best way to solve an issue is to discuss peacefully and to look for ways to find an acceptable solution”.

Aside from the country’s capital, the games will also take place in facilities in Clark, Subic, and BLT (Batangas, La Union, and Tagaytay). Given the country’s unrelenting love for basketball, it’s only fitting that a hoops-crazed nation should be able to provide the best sporting experience for our neighbouring countries.

“Holding an event in this magnitude is a shared responsibility among different sports leaders and even our people. This event is a showcase of our capacity to hold massive regional sporting events and can play as a window for other countries to look at our country with a more positive outlook. Instead of playing the blame game, we took it upon ourselves to find an answer to the clamor. So, together with POC President Ricky, PHISGOC COO Tats and the SBP, we were able to find a win-win solution”, Panlilio added.

“PHISGOC COO Tats initiated the discussion and asked for our support to bring basketball back to a bigger venue and give our countrymen an opportunity to cheer for our team”, SBP President Panlilio shared.

With the booking conflicts now resolved, together with the initiative of the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) to adjust its schedule to accommodate the event, Panlilio hopes for an an even stronger interest from our countrymen to witness and support the games live.

“As requested by POC president and PBA Chairman Ricky Vargas to the SBP which we agreed, we want to bring nothing less but the best PBA talent that we can assemble. We want to win the gold medal in basketball and the SBP is fully committed to make this a reality”, Panlilio concluded.