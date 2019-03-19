(UPDATED)

Gilas Pilipinas will take on some of the best teams in the world in the FIBA World Cup in Foshan, China, after being bracketed together with the likes of European powerhouses Italy, Serbia, and a resurgent Angola team in Group D.

ALSO READ: Gilas Pilipinas to clash against Serbia, Italy, Angola in FIBA World Cup

Coach Yeng Guiao will have his work cut out for him particularly in matchups, as the national team will be facing multiple NBA-caliber talents one way or the another.

Today, FOX Sports Philippines takes a look on the noteworthy matchups to look out for in the upcoming World Cup for Gilas Pilipinas.

Andray Blatche vs. Nikola Jokic

It’s possible that this is the most fascinating matchup for Team Pilipinas when they get to face Serbia in Group D, as both Blatche and Jokic offer similar skillsets. Both of them are mobile and can handle the ball like a point guard and they can post up well too.

Despite their age disparity, it can be agreed that Blatche can still hang with Jokic if the two ever crossed paths in the big leagues. Perhaps the upcoming World Cup would be a big enough stage for these two to duke it out even if they never faced each other before.

RELATED — Standing in Gilas Pilipinas’ way: With or without NBA stars, Serbia still Group D favorites

Troy Rosario vs. Danilo Gallinari Having bigs that can shoot treys are at a premium nowadays, and both Troy Rosario and Danilo Gallinari fit the bill for their respective teams.

When he gets going, Rosario can be one of the team’s vital cogs as he can spot up and is a mobile defender that can guard multiple positions. Meanwhile, Danilo Gallinari has developed into one of the NBA’s prolific scorers, as he’s currently shooting 44-percent from outside.

RELATED — Standing in Gilas Pilipinas’ Way: Could Gallinari, Belinelli offset Italy’s thin frontline?

Marcio Lassiter vs. Marco Belinelli We’re probably looking at two of Group D’s top pure shooters in Marcio Lassiter and Marco Belinelli, and both of them have been integral pieces in their respective teams. Lassiter and Belinelli can definitely light it up from deep, and their shooting might spell the difference between winning and losing in their game against each other in Group D.

This match-up will likely be put on hold, as coach Guiao recently confirmed that Lassiter won’t be available for Gilas after suffering an MCL sprain. Gilas’ other premiere shooter Matthew Wright is also currently banged up, but appears to be ready to go if he makes it to the final 12.

June Mar Fajardo vs. Boban Marjanovic

One of the main reasons basketball fans would love to see Team Pilipinas go against Serbia is because of the gigantic matchup bannered by five-time PBA MVP June Mar Fajardo and NBA veteran Boban Marjanovic.

Both of these seven-footers are very similar when looked closely, as they can bang bodies with the best of them while having a soft touch in finishing around the rim. Not only do they share similar skillsets, both are well-loved by the basketball community because of their humble demeanor.

RELATED — SBP chief Panlilio wary of Gilas’ group in World Cup, vows to bring best talent available

RELATED — Down memory lane: Gilas Pilipinas’ stint in the 2014 FIBA World Cup