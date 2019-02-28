With the FIBA World Cup just six months away, Team Pilipinas must make all the necessary preparations if it wants to perform well and have a decent shot of qualifying for the Olympics in 2020.

It was rumoured that Andray Blatche will be requested to play as an import for either the NLEX Road Warriors or the TNT KaTropa in the 2019 PBA Commissioner’s Cup if our country qualified for the 2019 FIBA World Cup. Now that the first half of the equation has already been accomplished, it will be interesting to see if this plan will indeed come to fruition.

However, there could be another way for Team Pilipinas to utilize Blatche’s services and continue preparing with the rest of the national team members for the next few months. What if they just participate as a separate team in the PBA’s second conference? After all, the concept of the national team joining the PBA has already been done before.

The Rajko Toroman-led Smart Gilas Pilipinas team took part in the 2009-10 Philippine Cup and the 2011 Commissioner’s Cup when they were gearing up for the 2011 FIBA Asia Championship, which served as the qualifying tournament for the 2012 Olympics. In 1998, the Philippine Centennial Team led by legendary coach Tim Cone played as a guest team in the PBA when they were preparing for the Asian Games that same year.

While it might seem to be a viable option for Team Pilipinas to be a part of the league anew, the truth is that there are a lot of hurdles that need to be surmounted before it could actually happen.

One is the existing rule where a conglomerate can only have a maximum of three ball clubs in the PBA. As a result, SBP (Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas) chairman Manny Pangilinan will most likely not be able to field in the national team under his name since his teams like NLEX, TNT and Meralco are already part of the league.

Another obstacle is that the PBA already has twelve teams and adding another one could create more problems like having a compressed schedule. Toroman’s Smart Gilas Pilipinas squad was only allowed to participate when the Barako Bull franchise took a leave of absence in 2010 and was temporarily replaced by the national team.

Lastly, PBA teams might be reluctant to lend their best players for one whole conference. While they have shown more support recently by allowing the national team to loan all the players from their respective teams for the FIBA Asia World Cup Qualifiers, not having them at their disposal in the Commissioner’s Cup is a whole new story.

Despite all these concerns, the idea of having our national team join in the PBA shouldn’t just be taken with a grain of salt. Lack of preparation for these international competitions has always been a huge issue for Team Pilipinas so having them work on their chemistry as a unit in a competitive league like the PBA could pay big dividends down the road.

Let’s face it: While players have raved about head coach Yeng Guiao’s easy-to-grasp system, they still had a hard time executing its plays during the FIBA Asia World Cup Qualifiers, especially during the first half of those games. Who knows what could’ve happened if Blatche hadn’t gone berserk in the first quarter of their do-or-die match against Kazakhstan? Having the team cram its preparation again would halt its momentum going into the FIBA World Cup.

Perhaps another group could represent Team Pilipinas in the PBA like Chooks-to-Go, which has already represented our country in the 2017 FIBA Asia Champions Cup. It’s probably easier said than done considering all the constraints but now the dream of making the Olympics is well within reach. If there’s a time for our best players to unite and temporarily set aside their obligations with their respective ball clubs, it’s now.

(Images from FIBA)

