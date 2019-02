Now that Gilas Pilipinas has made it past the qualifiers, the focus shifts to the 2019 FIBA World Cup which China will be hosting from August 31 to September 15.

The goal is plain and simple: win two out of the three games in the group stage. The top two teams from each group will move on to the next round where the 16 remaining teams in contention will be distributed to four different groups where they will each play three more games to determine the top 2 teams who will move on to the knockout quarterfinals.

The Samahang Basketball ng Pilipinas (SBP) has set in motion an appeal to the FIBA Eligibility Committee to recognize Jordan Clarkson, Christian Standhardinger, and Stanley Pringle as locals. There may be a bigger chance to get an approval for Clarkson than Standhardinger and Pringle since documents have been submitted to prove that Clarkson acquired his Philippine passport at the age of 12. Even if it is just Clarkson who will get the green light, it will still mean a stronger Gilas Pilipinas line-up. But if Standhardinger and Pringle will also be allowed by FIBA, then we could possibly see the strongest Philippine national team ever assembled.

We could potentially have Coach Yeng Guiao deploy at tip-off Andray Blatche at center, Standhardinger at the 4 spot, and Clarkson at 3, with Marcio Lassiter and Jayson Castro manning the backcourt. That is a starting five composed of one bonafide NBA scorer who is leading the Cleveland Cavaliers this current season with 16.9 points a game, a nine-year NBA veteran who averaged 10.1 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Washington Wizards and the Brooklyn Nets, two US NCAA Division 1 products (Standhardinger for the Nebraska Cornhuskers and the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors while Lassiter for Cal State-Fullerton), and the two-time best point guard in Asia.

The bench mob will also be potent. Guiao will have at his disposal five-time PBA MVP June Mar Fajardo and Japeth Aguilar to relieve Blatche and Standhardinger. Filipino fans are still waiting for the Kraken to finally unleash his dominance in the international stage. There have been flashes of brilliance in the past, like his flu-game against Kazakhstan where he kept Gilas afloat when Blatche was relegated to the bench due to foul trouble, his 15 points in the face of the defense of former Oregon State starting center 6’10 Angus Brandt in a losing effort in Melbourne versus Australia, and his heroics in the 2014 FIBA World Cup against Senegal. But these have been few and far between. In the 10 games he has played in the FIBA qualifiers, the Kraken has averaged 10.8 points and 4.7 boards, decent numbers but fans are expecting more because they know he is capable of producing more. Fajardo will get another chance to show doubters that he can compete on a consistent basis against the top big men in the world.

Gabe Norwood will be the glue guy and most likely will be named the team captain. Norwood is the most experienced Gilas player in international tournaments and his presence will help stabilize the team. Roger Pogoy is slowly emerging as one of the top gunners in the country and has proven himself to be a tough-as-nails defender. He is currently the third leading scorer in the PBA (19.83 points per game) and is shooting at a 32% clip from the three-point distance. Pringle will alternate with Castro at the point guard spot. In the two games he has played in the FIBA qualifiers, Pringle has normed 21 points and 3.5 assists a game. Aguilar (Western Kentucky), Norwood (George Mason), and Pringle (Penn State) all played US NCAA Division 1 basketball, with Norwood making the Final 4 in the 2005-2006 season.

Guiao will probably go with two players closely associated with him for the final slots in the team—Paul Lee and Poy Erram. Lee got a lot of flak in his previous showing in the qualifiers against Kazakhstan and Iran, but he showed in the last window that when the chips are on the line, he is both clutch and lethal as he averaged 10.5 points and made five-out-of-seven threes in their last two games. Erram fits Guiao’s requirement of a defensive big man who can shoot from beyond the arc. Next to Blatche, Erram is leading the team in shot blocks with an average of 1.4 per game in only 8.8 minutes of action.

There are other players who also deserve to be part of the national squad. Mark Barroca will be hard to pass up on with his hustle and veteran smarts. Matthew Wright is undoubtedly one of the best shooters in the country and is bound for another Gilas call-up. Raymond Almazan and Troy Rosario are big men who fit Guiao’s system. Calvin Abueva, Alex Cabagnot, Terrence Romeo, Scottie Thompson, and even Thirdy Ravena all merit consideration. It will be a tough task for the coaching staff to choose the players who will compose the pool and it will be even tougher to trim it down to the final 12. But the important thing is for Guiao to have access to the best players. This will only be possible if FIBA relaxes its rule on players with mixed parentage. It will be a challenge for SBP to lobby this appeal with FIBA, but for the sake of fairness and to ensure higher quality competition in the World Cup, FIBA should revisit its eligibility rules. If this materializes, then the Philippines will finally have its own version of the Dream Team.

