Who doesn’t want to have Jordan Clarkson in the national squad?

Team Pilipinas head coach Yeng Guiao expressed the same sentiment as the team arrived a few nights ago —fresh from their wins against Qatar and Kazakhstan en route to the World Cup.

The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) has already set in motion an appeal before FIBA’s Eligibility Committee to allow Jordan Clarkson to play for the country especially since he has owned a Philippine passport.

Given that he has already coached Clarkson before in the Asiad, the multi-titled coach remains hopeful that the former will be given the green light by the FIBA board.

By giving Clarkson the go-signal, he and Andray Blatche would form a lethal tandem to banner Team Pilipinas in the upcoming World Cup.

“Perfect yun para sa akin sana, kasi si Jordan Clarkson nakakapaglaro naman ng local sa atin sa Asian Games,” mentioned Guiao.

“Excited siya maglaro ng World Cup. Yun yung sinasabi niya na sana makarating sa World Cup para makapaglaro din siya para sa Pilipinas,” he added.

The fiery mentor continues to question as to why the Cleveland guard isn’t considered a local given his Filipino lineage. In fact, he can’t help but compare other countries’ situations wherein FIBA has relaxed its rules before.

But as of now, only time will tell if the Eligibility Committee will grant SBP’s request – which is still befuddling to Guiao.

“I don’t see any reason na hindi siya payagan – ang nanay naman niya ay Filipina naman talaga eh,” said the Pampanga native.

“Kung meron man mga ibang player na nakakapaglaro wala ngang blood connection sa mga bansang pinaglalaruan nila eh si Jordan Clarkson pa,” he ended.

