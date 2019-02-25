3 questions for Gilas Pilipinas heading into the FIBA World Cup

Mission accomplished. With its 93-75 victory last night over Kazakhstan and two assists from New Zealand and South Korea which both beat Lebanon, Gilas Pilipinas finally booked a ticket to the 2019 FIBA World Cup in China, which will run from August 31 to September 15.

This is the second straight time the Philippines will be playing in the world showpiece. In the 2014 edition, Gilas Pilipinas lost close games to Croatia, Greece, Argentina, and Puerto Rico and pulled through in overtime in its last game over Senegal. The 1-4 record did not dampen the spirits of the team and the fans especially since the tournament ended with a win for the national team.

For the 2019 FIBA World Cup, Gilas Pilipinas will no longer just be aiming for moral victories. They will be going into the tournament armed with more experience in international competitions. The goal is to win games and make it past the first round. A lot will depend on the draw, which will happen on March 16. There are also some questions that Gilas Pilipinas will seek to answer going into the biggest stage of basketball. These are the most pressing ones.



What quality of preparation will Gilas Pilipinas be afforded with?

It is no longer about the length of preparation. Coach Yeng Guiao said no matter how much time they are given, it will never seem to be enough. The question that should be asked is the kind of preparations the team will be getting. Maybe the once a week practices can resume by April and increase in frequency in the succeeding months.

Andray Blatche is said to be coming in for the PBA second conference as an import either for NLEX and Talk ’N Text after his stint in China which ends around April. This will allow Blatche to immediately rejoin the national team. It will also ensure he stays in shape as he will not take an off-season break until after the World Cup.

The PBA has been more accommodating to the needs of the national squad ever since Guiao took over as coach. Commissioner Willie Marcial already stated they are looking at adjusting the PBA calendar to give Gilas more time to train. Remember also that the PBA has been asked by the Samahang Basketball ng Pilipinas (SBP) to represent the country in the SEA Games which we are hosting. SEA Games basketball might not be as prestigious nor as as strong as the competition in the World Cup, but this is a tournament the Philippines wants to win convincingly since it will be played in front of the Filipino home crowd. This will mean another forced break for the PBA. Marcial says it is highly possible the current season will end by February of next year, the latest in its history the league will end its season.

Will FIBA finally allow Jordan Clarkson to suit up as a local?

Guiao should not be put in a position where he will have to choose who to tap between Blatche and Jordan Clarkson as the country’s naturalized player.

Previous reports have indicated that Clarkson secured his Philippine passport before he turned 16 and this has been submitted to FIBA for evaluation. FIBA allegedly has asked for more supporting documents, and Clarkson’s camp and the SBP have not been able to provide these.

It has been clearly established that Clarkson has Filipino lineage. A FIBA technicality is preventing him, Christian Standhardinger, Stanley Pringle, and Chris Ross from playing for the Philippines as locals. It is also the same technicality that allows Bosnians and Africans to play as local Qataris because they were naturalized before they turned 16 even if none of them have Qatari lineage. Not only is this absurd, but it is unjust.

But all is not lost for Gilas. Expect SBP to lobby for Clarkson and the others. FIBA has been known to make certain exceptions. Gilas got a pass for Slaughter who secured his passport after he turned 16 but was able to prove he has resided in the Philippines since his teen years. Tony Parker was born in Belgium to a Dutch mother and an American father but grew up in France. Parker has been recognized as a local despite not having a drop of French blood.

FIBA will need someone to be the face of the 2023 World Cup which the Philippines will be hosting, the same way Yao Ming has been made the face of this year’s World Cup. Clarkson is that guy and FIBA knows this. Clarkson is one of the few bright spots for the Cleveland Cavaliers this season, averaging a team-leading 16.9 points a game coupled with 3.4 boards and 2.5 assists.

The SBP will need to pull some strings and play politics with FIBA. This is a reality the SBP recognizes. And in politics, accommodations can be made with the right wheeling and dealing.

Will the Gilas pool be increased?

Coach Guiao decided to limit the pool for this window to 14 to make it easier to gather the players for practices and choose the final 12. It is highly possible that the 14 players in the pool will be retained. Mark Barroca has shown his pesky pressure defense is something the team has been missing in its previous games. Thirdy Ravena’s upside cannot be discounted and he can only get better once he gains more court time. All the bigs have had their moments in this last leg of the qualifier. Troy Rosario and Japeth Aguilar were solid in both games, Poy Erram was a defensive pillar in the first game, while a still under-the-weather June Mar Fajardo held the fort against Kazakhstan when Blatche was saddled with foul trouble.

For the World Cup, there is a need to increase the pool anew since the longer preparations will entail contingencies in case certain players go down with injuries. Names like Matthew Wright, Calvin Abueva, Alex Cabagnot, and even younger ones like CJ Perez should merit some consideration. Maybe Terrence Romeo can also be invited back to the pool, so long as he shows he can work within the system and with his teammates. Gilas Pilipinas does not need headcases in the team. There also might be a need to include a couple more big men since only Raymond Almazan is on reserve. Perhaps Slaughter should be given another chance to prove himself. Abu Tratter has been playing well for Blackwater and could be worth investing in.

Guiao will have his hands full when he goes up against the best teams in the world. But with the right preparation and the mix of players, then he and Gilas Pilipinas will be capable of pulling off some surprises in the 2019 FIBA World Cup.

(Photo credit: FIBA)

