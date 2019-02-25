Gilas Pilipinas clinches FIBA World Cup berth after routing Kazakhstan, getting help from Korea

The Philippines will be heading back to the FIBA World Cup.

Gilas Pilipinas booked its ticket to China this September after taking down Kazakhstan, 93-75, in their final game of the Asian Qualifiers at the Saryarka Velodrome in Astana.

Andray Blatche put up his finest performance in Philippine uniform after tallying 41 points, 14 rebounds, four rebounds and two blocks to lead the Filipinos into their second straight World Cup action.

Gilas was also assured of that spot after getting a huge lift from Korea, who overcame an early double-digit deficit to beat Lebanon on the road, 84-72. This meant that the Philippines finished as the best fourth-placer in both Group E and Group F with a 7-5 win-loss record.

Blatche looked eager to put away the hosts early on after knocking down five treys and scoring 17 points in the first quarter, but Gilas had a bit of trouble in the second period as turnovers and little production outside the big man helped the Kazakhs take a 39-36 lead with 2:30 left in the first half.

A 15-1 run spanning from the latter part of the second quarter until the eight-minute mark of the third canto later turned the tides in the Philippines favor for a 51-40 lead. With Blatche later picking up his fourth personal foul midway through the period, Jayson Castro then rattled off a personal 8-0 run, including two straight triples, to put the Nationals up by 15, 70-55.

They would never relinquish the lead until the final buzzer.

Castro finished with 15 points, while June Mar Fajardo provided stellar minutes in the third and fourth quarters and ended up with nine points and seven rebounds. Marcio Lassiter and Paul Lee, meanwhile, both had eight points and two threes apiece.

Kazakhstan, on the other hand, was led by newly-naturalized guard Anthony Clemmons, who finished with 27 points, nine assists, four rebounds and four steals.

Gilas Pilipinas will join hosts China, Australia, Korea, New Zealand, Japan, Iran and Jordan in the 32-team showpiece.

THE SCORES

Philippines (93) – Blatche 41, Castro 15, Fajardo 9, Lee 8, Lassiter 8, Rosario 4, Aguilar 4, Pogoy 2, Barroca 2, Norwood 0, Ravena 0, Erram 0.

Kazakhstan (75) – Clemmons 27, Gavrilov 12, Yergali 11, Zhigulin 8, Murzagaliyev 8, Maidekin 4, Bazhin 3, Bykov 2, Kuanov 0, Aitkali 0.

Quarters: 22-21, 45-40, 71-60, 93-75.

————

