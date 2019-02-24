FIBA World Cup 2019 Qualifiers: Philippines vs Kazakhstan: Schedule, live stream, where to watch, teams, scores, updates

The Philippines’ hopes of making it to the FIBA World Cup could boil down to whether or not they topple Kazakhstan in their final assignment in the 2019 FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers tonight at the Saryarka Velodrome in Astana.

Their fate doesn’t entirely depend on their own hands anymore, but the national team could do itself a huge favor by letting one of the pieces fall their way on the road.

Gilas Pilipinas currently holds the fourth spot in Group F with a 6-5 win-loss card, which means that there is no situation wherein they can make the top three. The only way that they can book that World Cup ticket now is if they finish as the best fourth placer in Groups E and F.

Beating Kazakhstan is the first step towards that goal. However, they’ll be needing a bit of luck and help from Korea and New Zealand, who will have to beat Lebanon and Jordan—the two other teams who are tied at 6-5 with the Philippines in Group E.

Andray Blatche, who nearly tallied a triple-double (17 points, 15 rebounds and seven assists) in his first game back with Gilas, is expected to spearhead the offense again with Jayson Castro, Mark Barroca, Paul Lee, Marcio Lassiter, Troy Rosario, Gabe Norwood, Poy Erram, Thirdy Ravena and June Mar Fajardo flanking him all the way.

Roger Pogoy will also be making his return to the national team after fully serving his suspension and will replace Scottie Thompson in the lineup.

Kazakhstan, on the other hand, is just looking to spoil the Philippines’ chances.

An ‘upset’ is within the realm of possibility for the hosts, who were already eliminated from World Cup contention a while back. Their ability to beat Gilas is belied by their lackluster record (4-7), but one notable fact is that this is the same team that beat the Philippines on its home floor last November 30 at the Mall of Asia Arena.

That experience, coupled with sub-zero temperatures and a crowd that is expected to be rowdy, surely makes this must-win situation an even tougher task for the Filipinos.

When and where you can watch it:

Tip-off will be at 8:30pm there (10:30 p.m, Manila time).

Pre-show begins at 10:00 p.m in Manila on ESPN5 or via live stream on espn5.com and on their YouTube channel.

You can also follow real-time updates of the game on FOX Sports Philippines’ live blog.

