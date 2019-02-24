The result of the last match of the qualifiers between Gilas Pilipinas and Kazakhstan will spell the big difference on the chance of basketball-crazy Philippines to qualify to the 2019 FIBA World Cup.

The seven berths to the 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup will be awarded to the top three teams in each group and the best 4th placer of the qualifiers (excluding World Cup host China). Gilas Pilipinas kept its bid alive when it dismantled Qatar, 84-46. Assuming that steady and rising power Japan will easily demolish Qatar, the best finish that the Philippines can end up in its group is only 4th place regardless of the result between the game of Australia and Iran. By being unable to finish among the top three teams in Group F, the only way for Gilas Pilipinas to punch its ticket to the World Cup is to be the best 4th placer of the Asian Qualifiers.

On the other group, Jordan refused to concede and gave a massive upset by dealing the FIBA World Cup host China with an 86-62 beating while Lebanon narrowly bowed down with a two-point loss against Group E leader New Zealand. With these results, there is currently a three-way tie at 6-5 slate among Lebanon, Jordan, and the Philippines. Hence, the outcome of their respective matches will greatly determine who will be at the world stage of basketball this August.

Can Gilas Pilipinas still do something to increase its odds of achieving success?

Yes. The Philippines must take care of its business and get the badly needed win over Kazakhstan. A loss against Kazakhstan will definitely spell doom to the campaign of the Filipinos. It will provide Gilas Pilipinas with only a 6-6 record and inferior point difference which will totally blew its chance to be the best 4th placer of the Asian Qualifiers.

Assuming that the basketball gods smile and the Philippines beat Kazakhstan, will Gilas Pilipinas already qualify to the World Cup?

No. The harsh reality is that the fate of Gilas Pilipinas is not solely dependent anymore on its hands. It needs the help of the teams in the other group to advance to World Cup. Aside from a win against Kazakhstan, a loss of either Lebanon (against South Korea) or Jordan (against New Zealand) in its last game is needed in order for Gilas Pilipinas to be the best 4th placer of the Asian Qualifiers. In that way, Gilas Pilipinas (7-5) will have superior record over the team that will lose its last game (6-6). The chance is high because Jordan and Lebanon are considered the underdog in their respective matches. However, the ball is round and that miracles can always happen.

A loss of either or both Jordan and Lebanon will mean nothing if Gilas Pilipinas will not beat Kazakhstan. It should be clear that the Philippines MUST beat Kazakhstan in order to be eligible to play on the grandest basketball event of the year. The outcome of the game between Gilas Pilipinas and Kazakhstan is the thin line that separates the Filipinos from the World Cup. Simply put, “No win against Kazakhstan, No World Cup”. Aside from that, there are also other impacts that the said clash is bound to create.

If Philippines (Rank 31) lose to Kazakhstan (Rank 70) and missed out this this year’s World Cup, the success that the Gilas program has started on 2013 (the year the country qualify back to the World Cup after 36 years) will unfortunately be clouded with doubts whether Gilas Pilipinas really belongs to the elite basketball teams of Asia and the world. Gilas Pilipinas can have flashes of basketball brilliance, but it seems unable to perform consistently good just like powerhouse countries China, Iran, and South Korea.

Also, failing to qualify to 2019 FIBA World Cup will shatter the dreams of the Filipinos to see Gilas Pilipinas at the 2020 Olympics. Why?

This is because the World Cup in China also serves as the first Olympic qualifying tournament where the best finishing teams from each FIBA zone qualifies directly to the Olympics. This means that the best finishing Asian country (excluding 2020 Olympics host Japan) at the 2019 FIBA World Cup will earn the prestigious slot to the Olympics. The impact of Gilas Pilipinas vs Kazakhstan game is no joke. A loss by the Philippines could close the door of both basketball tournaments at the 2019 World Cup and 2020 Olympics.

Tonight is the night for Gilas Pilipinas and the million Filipino basketball fans around the world. Hard work, effective basketball, prayers, and a little luck are what the Gilas boys will need in order to retain the basketball glory to the country whose love for basketball is precious and unparalleled.