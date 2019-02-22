Team Pilipinas remained in contention for a spot in the FIBA World Cup by annihilating Qatar with a score of 84-46 at the Al Gharafa Sports Club in Doha, Qatar on Friday.

Just like in their last matchup, the Yeng Guiao-mentored squad upped their intensity in the second half as they clamped down on defense, outscoring the Qataris by a total of 53-25.

Today, FOX Sports Philippines looks at some of the key performance indicators in relation to the necessary factors for our national team.

Torrid outside shooting

Team Pilipinas finally shook its cobwebs as they have posted their best three-point percentage since the fourth window.

Against the Qataris, Team Pilipinas shot a total of 15 out of 30 from distance, good for 50-percent. Local floor spacers like Lassiter, Lee, Rosario, and Castro have all knocked down at least two treys in this game.

Stifling defense



Defense has been the name of the game for Team Pilipinas as they held Qatar to just 46 points on 28-percent shooting from the field. Only Erfan Saeed was able to score in double digits, but he had to work hard for his points given he’s only three out of 13 from the field.

Not only did Team Pilipinas forced Qatar to take bad shots, they also forced 12 turnovers as well en route to 14 points off turnovers. Their pressure on defense has clearly stymied Qatar as they grabbed 11 steals and swatted nine shots in the process. Poy Erram came up big with four rejections, while Blatche added two shot blocks.

Andray Blatche’s near triple-double



The former NBA journeyman made his triumphant return as he tallied a strong 17-point, 15-rebound double-double last night. He even added seven dimes, showing everyone as to why he will be a vital cog for our run in the ongoing FIBA Asia Qualifiers.

Overall, Blatche looked like his old self with his multiple forays to the basket and his activity on defense. He will have to do that once again as they try to win one more game against Kazakhstan on Sunday, February 24.

