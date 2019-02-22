After a putrid shooting display inside our own backyard in the 5th window of the 2019 FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers, Team Pilipinas went to enemy territory and made it rain in Doha on Friday.

Gilas rode the wave of a hot shooting second half to blow the game wide open and pull away from the Qataris, 84-46 in front of a myriad of Filipino migrant workers inside the Al-Gharafa Sports Club Multi-Purpose Hall.

Returning naturalized player Andray Blatche displayed what the country missed out on in the last window, leading the Philippines in three major categories with 17 points, 15 rebounds, and seven dimes. The 6’11 former NBA player showcased revitalized energy and also came up big on the defensive end, swatting two shots and completing two steals.

The Qataris hung around after the first 20 minutes and only trailed by 10 points, 31 to 21. But Paul Lee came out firing after the break, hitting back-to-back three-pointers and scoring on a nifty tear-drop at the 4:40 mark to stretch the lead to 52-23. He finished with 13 points on 5-for-7 shooting from the field. Blatche also joined the long distance soiree, as he nailed all three of his three-point connections in the penultimate period.

The visitors dropped 31 points in the third—the same output they put up in the first two quarters—and limited the Qatari side to just nine meager points.

Gilas picked up the intensity even more in the fourth, as Marcio Lassiter also found his groove and went 4-for-4 from three for 14 points. The Filipinos went on to drain half of their 30 total tries from past the arc (50 percent clip) and led as much as 40 points.

Aside from dealing with Gilas’ suffocating defense that churned out seven steals and nine blocks, Qatar’s disastrous 16-out-of-47 (28.07%) field goal shooting doomed them from the start. The team’s leading scorer Mohd Yousuf Mohmmed was only limited to just two points, while Arfan Ali Saeed paced the home team with just 10 markers.

Five players scored in double-figures for Gilas, as Jason Castro and Japeth Aguilar also pitched in 11 and 10 points, respectively. Head coach Yeng Guiao got himself thrown out after getting his second technical foul with 28 seconds left in the game, after arguing over an apparent non-call involving Thirdy Ravena.

With the win, Philippines remained in contention for the final slot of the FIBA World Cup in China. The team will travel next to Astana in Kazakhstan for another must win game on Sunday, February 24.

The Scores:

Gilas Pilipinas (84) — Blatche 17, Lassiter 14, Lee 13, Castro 11, Aguilar 10, Erram 7, Barroca 7, Rosario 4, Norwood 2, Ravena 0, Fajardo 0, Thompson 0.

Qatar (46) — Saeed 10, Elhadary 7, Fouda 6, Gueye 5, Khalid 5, Al-Rayes 3, Muslic 3, Abdelhaleem 2, Mohmedd 2, Mujkic 2, Avdic 1, Al-Darwish 0.

Quarters: 15-11, 31-21, 62-30, 84-46.

