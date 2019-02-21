by Sel Guevara

Gilas Pilipinas is ready to go to war for a spot in the FIBA World Cup, and the team is taking extra measures to make sure nothing will get in the way—especially with matters off the court.

“I made it my mission, with the players I coach in Gilas, na huwag na maulit or wag na mangyari ulit,” Gilas head coach Yeng Guiao said, referring to the Kiefer Ravena incident, which left him ineligible to play basketball for 18 months.

Ravena failed a mandatory drug test conducted after the FIBA World Cup qualifier game against Japan last February 25, 2018 in Mall of Asia Arena, where Ravena scored 13 points, grabbed two rebounds and dished out five assists in an 89-84 victory against Japan.

He tested positive for three banned substances; Higenamine, 1,3-Dimethylbutylamine, and 4-Methylhexan-2-amine. These are ingredients found in “Dust,” a pre-workout supplement drink he reportedly bought over the counter of a drug store.

As soon as the Gilas pool assembled for the first time during practice for the upcoming FIBA Qualifying window, Guiao made sure that the players stopped taking any supplements. If the players wanted to continue taking supplements, they were advised to consult with the coaching staff to make sure the supplements do not carry any ingredients that are included in the WADA list of prohibited substances.

SBP also provided each of the players and coaches a copy of the list of WADA prohibited substances, but Guaio said that the list would be hard for the players to understand and analyze on their own. This prompted Guiao to just inform his players to cut any supplements or consult with an expert, instead.

“We are already thinking ahead in terms of those things” said Guiao.

“I know these guys are very tired. Playing (in the) PBA, practicing (for Gilas) at the same time, and trying to get some rest in between which is very hard for them,” he added.

The fiery mentor also insisted that the players should just focus on having a healthier lifestyle and not depend on any supplements to keep up with the physical demands of playing for their mother teams and the national team at the same time.

“You know one reason why I am so particular about what these guys now in the Gilas team should be careful about? It’s because I know first hand how it feels to lose a player, and I know how it feels for a player to be in that situation” according to Guiao, who is also missing the services of Ravena for the NLEX Road Warriors in the PBA Philippine Cup.

“I am really confident na hindi na mauulit yung nangyari kay Kiefer” said Guiao.

With these extra measures that Gilas Pilipinas is taking, Guiao is very confident that they can just focus simply on punching a ticket in the FIBA World Cup. Their quest in the 6th and final window begins at midnight tonight, February 22, 2019 (12:00mn Manila Time) against Qatar.

————

