LIVE: FIBA World Cup 2019 Qualifiers Philippines vs Qatar — updates, scores, results, watch live

Facing a precarious task of sweeping its next two games, Team Pilipinas will begin its quest for a 2019 FIBA World Cup berth by facing familiar foes Qatar in their home turf in the 6th and final window of the prestige tournament.

Holding a 5-3 record prior to the start of the disastrous 5th window last November, the team now sits at 4th place in Group F (5-5) after dropping its last two contests against Kazakhstan and Iran.

With naturalized center Andray Blatche now back in the fold after missing last window, coach Yeng Guiao hopes his return will alleviate the team’s deficiencies—particularly on the defensive side of the floor.

Roger Pogoy will serve the final game of his suspension against Qatar, but will be eligible to play in the following game against Kazakhstan on February 24. The Filipinos are also banking on other teams’ unfamiliarity with new inclusions Mark Barroca and Thirdy Ravena.

The highly anticipated bout will take place inside the Al-Gharafa Sports Club Multi-Purpose Hall in Doha on Thursday, February 21, at 7 pm (Friday, February 22 at 12 midnight in Manila).

Pre-show begins tonight at 11:30 pm on ESPN5 or via live stream on espn5.com.

