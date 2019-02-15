Gilas Pilipinas goes on the road for the last qualifying window of the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifier.

The first stop for the national team will be in Doha on February 21 where they will eye a repeat against Qatar whom they beat last September in Manila, 92-81. Gilas will then have to go on a long journey via Turkey to Astana where they will face Kazakhstan on February 24.

Both games are must-win games for Gilas Pilipinas. Simply put, there is no room for error. Gilas currently sits at 4th place in Group F with 5 wins and 5 losses. Leading the group are Australia with a 9-1 record followed by Iran with 7-3. Both teams are already assured of their places in the World Cup. Japan sits at 3rd with a 6-4 record, one game ahead of the Philippines, while Kazakhstan is at 5th with a 4-6 record, one game behind Gilas. Qatar is out of the running with only two wins in 10 games.

The top three teams from each group and the best 4th-placed team will qualify for the World Cup. China, as the host of the 2019 World Cup, will not be included among the seven teams which will qualify—although game results versus China of the teams in the other group will be factored in. In Group E, New Zealand and Korea, which currently are on top of the standings, have already earned their World Cup spots. China is currently third in the group while Lebanon is fourth. Both teams have 6 wins and 4 losses. Breathing down their necks is Jordan which like Gilas has a 5-5 record. Syria is already out of contention.

The best-case scenario for Gilas is if they win their last two games and Japan loses one of its last two games. Japan has been on a roll, winning its last six games after beginning the qualifiers with a 0-4 record. They beat Iran last September, 70-56, with Yuta Watanabe of the Memphis Grizzlies and Rui Hachimura of Gonzaga leading the charge.

Ira Brown suited up as their naturalized player. For their rematch versus Iran, Brown will be replaced by 6’11 Nick Fazekas who has averaged 29 points for Japan in four games in the qualifiers. Iran, however, is not about to concede the game without a fight, especially since it will be in front of their home fans. They have recalled Hamed Haddadi and Samad Nikkah Bahrami who both did not play in the last window and also missed the game versus Japan last September. This shows that Iran will go all-out for a win.

If Gilas wins versus Qatar and Kazakhstan and Japan splits its last two games, both teams will end up with 7-5 slates. In this case, Gilas will claim third place and will avoid any complication in the standings since they won both their games against Japan in the first round of the qualifiers. If Japan wins both their games, Gilas will slide to fourth place and will have to hope that a favorable scenario unfolds in the other group.

That scenario hinges on the hope that China does not place lower than fourth in Group E. If China ends up at fourth in Group E, Gilas will hence become the best 4th-placed team in the qualifiers. China is using these games as part of their build-up for the World Cup. China will be up against Jordan, a team which they beat 88-79 last September, and Syria which they blasted last Novermber, 101-52. For the last window this February, China will be bannered by former Houston Rocket Zhou Qi, perhaps an indication that they are taking these games seriously.

Gilas will be on the lookout for Lebanon and Jordan which still have a chance of overtaking China in the standings. Both teams, however, are facing tough opposition. Lebanon will be playing New Zealand and South Korea while Jordan will be up against New Zealand and China. But a number of things are going for Lebanon and Jordan. First, both teams will play their last two games at home. Second, their opponents are all assured of World Cup spots and will be playing for nothing more than pride and better placings in the team standings which will be a factor in the groupings for the World Cup. So it is not unlikely that both Lebanon and Jordan can sweep their remaining games. If that happens, Lebanon will finish third in the group while Jordan will tie China for fourth if China defeats Syria. The quotient will then come into play where their scores in their two games against each other will be computed.

There is also a danger of Kazakhstan catching up with the Philippines in the standings. This will happen if the team known as the Steppen Wolves upset Ausralia (unlikely but not totally impossible) and then defeat Gilas in Astana. The Kazakhs know the urgency of their situation and have enlisted 6’2 guard Anthony Clemmons as their naturalized player for the next window. Clemmons will be joining forces with Rustam Yergali, Alex Zhigulin, and Anton Bykov who all played crucial roles in their 92-88 upset victory over Gilas last November. A Kazakhstan win over Gilas will propel them to fourth place in the standings in Group F and will eliminate Gilas from contention.

As it stands, Gilas is hard-pressed to sweep their games in the last window. Andray Blatche is on board and his presence will be a major boost for the campaign of the Philippines. Gilas still has their fate in their hands. Expect Coach Yeng Guiao and the team to do everything in their power to secure for Gilas Pilipinas their second straight appearance in the FIBA World Cup.

(Images from FIBA)

————

Watch all three FOX Sports channels live on the FOX+ app. For more info on FOX+, click here or to start your free 30 day trial, download the FOX+ app.