Seven months removed from the last time he donned the national tri-colors, Andray Blatche’s return certainly gives a glimmer of hope for the desperate Team Pilipinas squad in the 2019 FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers.

Pressed for time due to his professional commitments with the Tianjin Golden Lions of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA)—not to mention dealing with a new head coach and several new teammates—the country’s naturalized center still remains upbeat despite the steep challenges ahead.

This was the observation made by Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) Al Panlilio, after personally visiting the 32-year-old Syracuse-native at the Edsa Shang-rila Hotel on Tuesday.

“It was a positive and lively conversation. We talked about the next two games and its implication. We are aligned in our objective to ensure victories against Qatar in Doha and Kazakhstan in Astana,” the basketball governing body chief shared.

“I am personally pleased with what I saw and his preparation for his tour of duty is very encouraging. I’ve been monitoring his games in China and he is in good basketball shape. I am confident that with Andray on-board, the much needed victories are achievable,” Panlilio added.

After a disappointing turn of events in the fifth window last year, the Philippine quintet will face a gargantuan task of sweeping its pair of away games against the Qataris and the Kazakhs on February 21 and February 24, respectively.

Currently sitting at fourth place in Group F with a 5-5 slate, Team Pilipinas must avoid a three-way tie with Iran and Japan in order to advance. Aside from winning both games, Gilas also needs a little bit of help from lady luck, as Japan must also lose at least one of its two matches, while Iran must win at least one.

Still, Panlilio believes the Yeng Guiao-mentored squad has what it takes to overcome the adversity and be able to punch a ticket to the big dance.

“We are determined to make it to the 2019 World Basketball in China. We owe it to the Filipinos who have been supporting Smart Gilas Pilipinas through thick and thin. Our backs are against the wall and we need prayers from everyone to help us win games. Para sa bayan,” he said.

