Breaking the Kraken’s code: Why Fajardo Struggles in International Games and How His PBA Dominance Might End Soon

June Mar Fajardo has stamped his class in the PBA like no one else has.

He has been named the Most Valuable Player 5 straight times, surpassing two players who have legitimate claims to being called the best ever to play in the league, Ramon Fernandez and Alvin Patrimonio. Fajardo’s impressive performance has translated to San Miguel Beer winning six of the last 12 conferences the past four seasons, including four straight Philippine Cup titles. Not since Asi Taulava at his peak has the league seen anyone with Fajardo’s combination of size, skills, and strength, but Fajardo trumps Taulava in terms of consistency and sustained superiority.

Two questions are on everybody’s mind: 1st, why does Fajardo struggle when he is wearing the Gilas jersey, and 2nd, is there a way to end Fajardo’s dominance in the PBA?

The 11 teams in the PBA have for the past five seasons tried their darndest to contain the Kraken. This, however, has been a gargantuan task given that he also has a solid supporting crew who makes other teams think twice about double-teaming Fajardo. But recent circumstances have revealed kinks in the Kraken’s armour, some inherent, some beyond his control, that might at the very least slow down the 6’10 mastodon.

Fajardo’s showing in international competition has nowhere been close to his level of play in the PBA where he has been averaging 18 points and 13 rebounds per game the past five years. In the 2017 SEABA Championships, Fajardo normed just 9.2 points and 7 rebounds. In the FIBA Asian World Cup Qualifiers, he averages 12.4 points and 5 boards. One possible reason for this is Fajardo does not get as many touches with Gilas as he does with San Miguel where he is the focal point of the team offense. Another is that Fajardo does not get the playing time in international games similar to his stint on the floor in the PBA. In the FIBA qualifiers, he has been clocking just 20.8 minutes per game. Eight other Gilas players are on the floor longer than Fajardo.

How come someone who has been virtually unstoppable in the local scene cannot seem to get ample playing time in international games? Simple. Fajardo has been proven to be a defensive liability. In international games where the premium is on bigs who can stretch the floor, Fajardo has not shown the abiility to close out on opposing slotmen who can shoot from outside. In the game versus Kazakhstan, center Alexander Zhigulin torched Gilas with a 6-out-of-12 shooting from the three point area, a number of them uncontested, en route to his game-high 30 points. Neither Fajardo nor Greg Slaughter was effective in shadowing Zhigulin.

Furthermore, Fajardo’s lack of foot speed on defense which mostly relegates him to the paint also makes him an easy target for those who have the laterals to exploit him on ball-screens and the high pick-and-roll. This was evident in the SEABA Championships when opposing teams positioned their bigs up high to goad Fajardo outside the shaded line, then leave him flat-footed off the screen and pop or pick-and-roll. Fortunately for Gilas, the quality of bigs from other ASEAN teams spared the Philippine team from getting punished for Fajardo’s shortcomings on the defensive end. But this was something Coach Chot Reyes recognized and forced him to limit Fajardo’s court exposure to just 14 minutes a game. Against Iran last December in the FIBA qualifiers, the frontline of Meisam Mirzaei, Rouzbeh Arghavan, and Mohammad Hassazadeh repeatedly attacked the rim mostly off ballscreens. They found that their path to the basket was met with minimal interior resistance.

Fajardo is an immovable force in the local scene where his tallest defenders are the lumbering Slaughter, 6’8 Raymond Almazan and 6’8 JP Erram. Ranged against bigs in international competition who can approximate his height and heft but can fire from 25 feet away and can finish strong to the basket off the dribble or pick-and-roll, Fajardo becomes a sitting duck precisely because he has been immovable. This is the blueprint other PBA teams can take a cue from. The idea is if you cannot stop Fajardo on offense, then punish him for his defense, or lack thereof.

Teams will need to chase Fajardo out of the court by scoring off him, thereby forcing San Miguel to tether him to the bench for certain stretches of the game. The same case can actually be seen in 7’3 Boban Marjanovic of the Los Angeles Clippers. On offense, he is one of the most efficient players in NBA history. Opposing teams allow him to get his points but force him to guard a center who shoots from outside, or they play small ball and run the break or make Marjanovic defend the ballscreen. As a result, Coach Doc Rivers only plays Marjanovic 10 minutes a game, sometimes not at all, depending on the match-ups.

Still another threat to ending Fajardo’s consistent run in the PBA is wear and tear. Coach Leo Austria’s system which revolves around short rotations will eventually shorten not just Fajardo’s high level of play but also his career. The past five seasons, Fajardo has been suiting up at least 33 minutes per game. The constant pounding every game with very little relief plus his stints with the national team will inevitably take a toll on the Kraken’s body. It already did last year when he missed almost an entire conference due to injuries. One would think Austria would have learned his lesson and preserve Fajardo by giving him more rest this season. In the current Philippine Cup, Fajardo is playing close to 35 minutes a game, even longer than his career average.

At some point, Fajardo’s MVP streak will end. It may happen this year. It may not. It will not be because other teams would have found a way to stop him because there is no way to stop the Kraken on a regular basis. But it will be because other teams would have devised schemes that will make San Miguel pay for Fajardo’s lack of defensive mobility. If this does not materialize, then Fajardo’s dominance might end because San Miguel and Austria’s punishing system would have run him and his body into the ground.

